Southern Self Storage Supporting Students Once Again

Southern Self Storage Managers in Luling, LA Donate To Local School

Southern Self Storage is showing its support for local schools and nonprofit organizations like the Boys and Girls Club by hosting back-to-school drives.

Now more than ever, we need to invest in our children’s future and a small way to do so is by simply giving them the tools they need to feel more prepared and confident going into the new school year” — Tresha McMillan

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Self Storage for the third year is showing its support for local schools and nonprofit organizations like the Boys and Girls Club by hosting back-to-school drives at its stores. During the entire month of July, select locations like The Villages, FL , Edgewater, FL, and Slidell, LA , to name a few, will be accepting donations such as backpacks, notebooks, writing utensils, and more that will all be donated to local schools. “Now more than ever, we need to invest in our children’s future and a small way to do so is by simply giving them the tools they need to feel more prepared and confident going into the new school year,” says Tresha McMillan, Director of Marketing at Southern Self Storage.Last year the company donated over $1,150 worth of school supplies. This year their goal is to increase that amount by 50%. Property Manager and District Team Lead Stacie Beaster in Pearl River, LA, really enjoys being a part of the back-to-school drive. With children of her own, she knows the importance of being prepared at the start of the new school year. This year, her store will be donating items to the local Boys and Girls Club of Slidell, LA. “I really enjoy our annual back-to-school drive. The teachers are always so appreciative, and it feels great knowing we’re making a difference!”About Southern Self StorageSouthern Self Storage is a Florida-based company that opened its doors in early 1985. The company is proud to be a part of the communities in which they live and serve. With almost 40 years of industry experience, Southern Self Storage has made a name for itself by providing ultra-clean, climate and non-climate controlled storage spaces with a variety of sizes that range from closet to commercial. Most locations offer extra wide doors and wide lane access for trucks. A few other benefits that can be found at most locations include computerized gate access to enclosed lighted grounds, painted concrete floors, and 24HR video recording. You can learn more about Southern Self Storage by visiting their website at www.SouthernSelfStorage.com

