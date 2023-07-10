Submit Release
NC Environmental Management Commission to Meet July 12-13

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) will meet Wednesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 13, 2023, in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building at 512 N. Salisbury St, Raleigh. The public may attend in person or via remote access

Wednesday, July 12, 2023              Committee Meetings

Thursday, July 13, 2023                  Full Commission Meeting

Meeting information may be found at the Department of Environmental Quality’s Environmental Management Commission webpage. 

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state’s air, land and water resources. The commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the divisions of Air Quality; Energy, Mineral and Land Resources; Waste Management and Water Resources.

