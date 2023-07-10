On The Border Partners with Up ‘n go to Bring QR Code Payments to Restaurants Nationwide

On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times.

In addition to QR code payments at all its corporate-owned restaurants, On The Border is the first enterprise entity to deploy Up ‘n go’s guest survey platform.

Up ‘n go is a proven technology, and its team shares our commitment to using data to improve the guest experience.” — Suzie Tsai, vice president of marketing at On The Border

DALLAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, has partnered with Up ‘n go to bring QR code payments to all 109 of its corporate-owned restaurants. At the end of their meal, guests are presented with printed checks that contain unique QR codes. Without downloading an app or creating an account, guests can scan the QR codes to pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or credit card; plus, pay the check in full or split it with others at the table.

On The Border piloted multiple QR code solutions. After six months of using Up ‘n go in several of its restaurants, On The Border selected Up ‘n go as its exclusive pay at table partner. Factors that led On The Border to sign a multi-year partnership agreement included Up ‘n go’s payment security and reliability, ease of use, and broad adoption by team members and guests.

“Many companies offer pay-at-the-table technology, but we found Up ‘n go to be the one that delivers the best payment experience for our guests and team members,” says Suzie Tsai, vice president of marketing at On The Border. “Up ‘n go is a proven technology, and its team shares our commitment to using data to improve the guest experience.”

In addition, On The Border will be the first enterprise entity to deploy Up ‘n go’s guest survey platform. Upon paying with Up ‘n go, On the Border’s guests are presented with a series of questions with 1-to-5-star ratings. On The Border worked with Up ‘n go to create a custom data feed and enterprise reporting dashboard that aggregates key performance indicators (KPIs) at restaurant level, daily. The KPIs ranked performance of food, atmosphere, and service as rated by guests.

“On The Border believes that how guests pay impacts their overall dining experience. Since our formation in 2016, Up ‘n go’s focus has been to provide the most reliable and easy-to-use pay at the table platform for restaurants and their guests,” says Touradj Barman, CEO and Co-founder of Up ‘n go. “Guests want to save time, split the check fairly, use Apple Pay and be able to choose their tip discretely.

Learn more about On The Border at www.ontheborder.com and Up ‘n go at www.upngo.com.

###

About On The Border

Founded in 1982, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With 130 restaurants in the U.S. and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Up ‘n go

Over 11 million restaurant checks have been paid with Up ‘n go QR codes. In addition to On The Border, you can find Up ‘n go in nearly all locations of P. F. Chang’s, Old Spaghetti Factory, Tupelo Honey, and hundreds more restaurants nationwide. Up ‘n go’s reliable and easy-to-use pay at table solution improves the guest experience, which drives return visits and increases same store sales. Up ‘n go guest surveys empower restaurant operators to collect and respond to evolving guest sentiment.