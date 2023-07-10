Submit Release
Empowering Success: Celebrating Ryan Thornton as the New General Manager of Kepner-Tregoe North America

A Visionary Leader Guiding Kepner-Tregoe North America Towards Unprecedented Heights

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations to Ryan Thornton on his promotion to the esteemed position of General Manager of Kepner-Tregoe, North America. With this new role, Ryan will lead the team of consultants and delivery experts, overseeing the responsibility of delivering exceptional services to our clients across North America.

Ryan's impressive professional journey has been marked by a strong commitment to issue resolution and a relentless pursuit of performance improvement for our clients. His innate ability to identify critical challenges and develop effective solutions has consistently set him apart.

Having started his career as a consultant, Ryan has steadily taken on increasing levels of responsibility, including leadership positions in Australia and Canada. In his most recent role as the firm's Director of Organizational Talent and Leadership Development, Ryan focused on cultivating high-performing teams and fostering organizational excellence.

As the General Manager for North America, Ryan leverages his extensive expertise to drive the growth and success of our organization. He leads a team of dedicated professionals, ensuring that client expectations are not only met but surpassed.

Ryan holds a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University Chicago, along with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Communication from Marian University.

Kepner-Tregoe (KT) is proud to have Ryan Thornton as the General Manager for North America, and we are confident that his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication will continue to drive our company's success.

About Kepner-Tregoe:
Kepner-Tregoe (KT) is a renowned organization dedicated to helping businesses improve performance and tackle complex urgent issues through a powerful methodology for prioritization, problem-solving, and decision-making. Since 1958, KT has been at the forefront of delivering service and operational excellence, resulting in improved quality, increased efficiency, and cost reduction for our clients. Today, our best-practice methods are utilized by leading Fortune 100 companies worldwide.

Phillip Thompson
Kepner-Tregoe
+1 609-216-1900
