Pulse Technology to expand into Wisconsin with opening of Milwaukee location

Bill Coon, Branch Sales Manager, Milwaukee location

Technology company with locations in Illinois and Indiana will expand into third state, establishing an office and presence in the Milwaukee, WI area

Our Milwaukee expansion is another important step in our growth. We see Milwaukee as a market with strong potential, and this is the right time for us to dedicate the resources to expand there.” — Chip Miceli, CEO of Pulse Technology

SCHAUMBURG, IL, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Technology (https://pulsetechnology.com), a technology company serving the IT, Managed Print Services and other needs of businesses throughout the Midwest and beyond, will expand into a third state this summer, with the opening of an office in Brookfield, WI, a suburb of Milwaukee.

Vince Miceli, Vice President of Technology at Pulse Technology, confirmed that Pulse Technology will open a location at 245 S. Executive Drive, Suite 205, in Brookfield, WI, on August 1. In preparation for this expansion, in the meantime the company will deploy a team to begin working in the Milwaukee area.

This latest expansion means that Pulse Technology will now have locations in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Pulse Technology was founded in 1955 under the name Des Plaines Office Equipment by Vincent Miceli, father of current Chief Executive Officer Chip Miceli. The company grew throughout the decades by adding new services and by acquisition of a handful of competitors, but remained solely Illinois-based until 2016 when it expanded into Indiana with the acquisition of McShane’s, and then Kramer & Leonard. Rebranding in 2019 as Pulse Technology, the company leased space in Chesterton, IN until earlier this year when Pulse Technology bought and built out a 27,000 square foot location in Merrillville which serves as the Indiana headquarters. In 2019, Pulse Technology acquired a 36,500 square foot facility in Schaumburg, IL, which serves as the company’s Illinois headquarters, replacing previous locations in Elk Grove Village and Carol Stream.

The Wisconsin location will offer the same key services that Pulse provides in its other locations, including Managed Services (IT), Managed Print Services, Audio Visual, and more. The Milwaukee office will be led by Kenosha, WI native Bill Coon, who joined the Pulse Technology team in 2022. Immediately prior to joining Pulse Technology, Mr. Coon was with Brookfield, WI based James Imaging Systems for nearly 20 years, where he rose to the level of Vice President of Sales. The Delafield, WI resident has additional industry experience with Global Imaging Systems (Xerox) prior to his work at James Imaging Systems. He is a graduate of Northern Michigan University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He is married and the father of three.

Mr. Coon will serve as the Milwaukee location’s Branch Sales Manager, and the office will be staffed initially with several additional Sales Executives.

According to Vince Miceli, “Bill is the perfect person to lead this Wisconsin expansion. As a native of the state and someone with two decades’ sales experience in the Milwaukee area, he will be instrumental in guiding our expansion into this new market.” The office will open this summer and the company will host an Open House later this year.

Chip Miceli, CEO of Pulse Technology, said, “Our Milwaukee expansion is another important step in our company’s growth. “We have always seen Milwaukee as a market with strong potential, and this is the right time for us to dedicate the resources to expand there.”

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services (IT), and other office solutions including furniture design and sales, office products, mailing equipment and their supplies, as well as custom and promotional products, with a history dating back to 1955. Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, McShane’s, and Kramer Leonard. With locations in Merrillville, IN, Rockford and Schaumburg, IL, and now Milwaukee, WI, Pulse Technology serves the needs of businesses across the Midwest.

The firm provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document’s Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988 and the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007 and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. Pulse Technology has also won the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award, and the ENX Magazine Difference Maker recognition. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit https://pulsetechnology.com. Or visit the Pulse Technology LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/pulse-tech/

Photo: Kenosha, WI native Bill Coon will serve as Branch Sales Manager for Pulse Technology’s Brookfield, WI location.