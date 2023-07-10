Say Yes to Clean, Drain, Dry

While the effort to stop the introduction and transportation of aquatic nuisance species in North Dakota has been mostly successful, challenges remain as not all anglers, pleasure boaters and other water enthusiasts are abiding by the clean, drain, dry message.

For example, last week department game wardens and other department staff inspected over 1,200 watercrafts throughout the state. Unfortunately, these inspections found four watercraft that were transporting zebra mussels. Luckily, in all four incidences, the zebra mussels were determined to be dead.

North Dakota waters remain relatively free of aquatic nuisance species. Besides common carp, most species – zebra mussels, Eurasian water milfoil, flowering rush, curly-leaf pondweed and three species of invasive carp – are only found in a handful of waters in the state.

To keep our waters clean of aquatic nuisance species, the Game and Fish Department reminds all anglers, pleasure boaters and water users to clean, drain and dry all equipment after every use.

Clean and remove all plants and animals from watercraft or equipment prior to leaving any recreational area.

Drain all water from watercraft and equipment before leaving designated access points. Not draining water can be extremely hazardous and may cause negligent transportation of aquatic nuisance species to other locations.

Dry all equipment completely before using again.

For more information on aquatic nuisance species, visit the department’s website at gf.nd.gov.