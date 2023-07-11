Submit Release
Launching KestrelPro: A Data-Driven Decision-Making tool that Accelerates Business Growth for Global Enterprises

Data analytics model steered by Data-first specialists and strategists

Our goal is to amplify the potential of the existing workforce without increasing recruitment costs, We have seen strong interest from our clients, particularly in the money leakage fixing feature.”
— Mad Route Founder
INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mad Route Information Technologies, a leading provider of next-generation digital products, is excited to announce the launch of KestrelPro, a powerful data-driven decision-making tool designed to empower C-level executives with efficient operations. Built on real-time data aggregation, analytics, and visualization, KestrelPro enables enterprises to unlock unprecedented opportunities, drive innovation, and enhance efficiencies.

Accelerated Growth:
KestrelPro converges data analytics, cloud, and business intelligence to deliver actionable insights on project budget forecasting and resource availability that revitalize growth.

Build connected ecosystems:
KestrelPro democratizes data and intelligence to bring value to more participants in the connected ecosystem, enabling them to create disruptive business models. For example, it helps in allocating resources smartly, and project budgeting also helps in predicting and fixing money leakages and team management. The tool helps enable businesses across various industries consisting, of all startups and midsize organizations.

Unlock efficiencies at scale:
Data-first specialists utilize innovative tech, platforms, and autonomous software engineering for business agility. It drives organization-wide synergies by reimagining user personas, data architectures, and engineering blueprints for predicting futuristic outcomes.

The company is taking the data-first approach to its transformation. They are harnessing data analytics and visualization methodologies to accelerate their market offering evolution and reimagine business processes. Schedule a demo to understand the functionality.

About Mad Route Information Technologies

Mad Route Information Technologies is a product engineering company that specializes in end-to-end product development. They provide a dedicated team of people who understands your vision and work with you to make it a reality. They are building next-generation products for office automation and education.

