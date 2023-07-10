Fixed Ops Roundtable Launches Certified Program
The award program will recognize high-performing auto dealerships and retail automotive partners in the U.S.
We appreciate the additional branding power this certification brings and look forward to being an active participant in future Fixed Ops Roundtable events,”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fixed Ops Roundtable has launched the Fixed Ops Roundtable Certified Program for automotive dealerships and retail automotive partners. The program is designed to showcase the most innovative companies in retail automotive and to provide them with the platform, tools, and marketing resources to help grow revenue and achieve even greater success.
— Ed Roberts, Chief Operations Officer with Bozard Ford Lincoln
“Our Certified Program will recognize the country’s high-performing dealerships that have demonstrated success in developing employee culture, improving the customer experience, and implementing innovative best practices and technology solutions,” said Ted Ings, Founder and President of Fixed Ops Roundtable. “Retail automotive partners will receive certification for similar values, but with an additional focus on product or service reputation, and on their ability to provide exceptional support to auto dealership customers.”
Fixed Ops Roundtable hosts the automotive industry’s premier virtual events and podcasts, featuring an impressive lineup of hundreds of speakers, dozens of panels, and exclusive interviews with some of the industry’s foremost visionaries. In just four years, Fixed Ops Roundtable has developed a name as one of the most trusted resources in the auto industry for information and recommendations.
The Fixed Ops Roundtable Certified Program was developed in response to rapid changes in the auto industry that will have a significant impact on future dealership operations. The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and their different servicing needs, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on business processes and technology, as well as changing consumer and employee expectations are all examples of trends that the most progressive dealerships are currently tackling.
In conjunction with Fixed Ops Roundtable events and podcasts, the Certified Program will provide a platform from which these trend-setting dealerships and partners can share knowledge, best practices, and emerging revenue opportunities with other dealerships.
Auto dealerships will be selected for certification by the Fixed Ops Roundtable advisory board. Qualifications include dedication to providing an exceptional employee culture and customer experience, as well as the use of innovative processes and technology in the dealership. Certified dealerships will receive an award and digital branding materials to help them promote their certified status to consumers.
The first two dealerships to receive the Fixed Ops Roundtable Certified Dealer recognition were Bozard Ford Lincoln in St. Augustine, FL and The Niello Company in Sacramento, CA. Both dealerships received the news from Ted Ings during recent Fixed Ops Roundtable Pop-Up Events. These in-store, live-streamed events are broadcast from dealerships and offer in-depth interviews with dealership leadership and personnel on a variety of topics.
“We are honored to be among the first dealerships to receive this certification,” said Ed Roberts, Chief Operations Officer with Bozard Ford Lincoln. “We appreciate the additional branding power this certification brings and look forward to being an active participant in future Fixed Ops Roundtable events.”
Retail automotive vendors are also selected for certification by the Fixed Ops Roundtable advisory board, and can opt into one of three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Benefits include physical and digital branding and marketing materials, social media promotion, invitations to two Fixed Ops Roundtable Pop-Up Events per year, and representation on a Pop-Up panel. To date, more than a dozen retail automotive vendors have become Fixed Ops Roundtable Certified Partners.
Auto dealerships and retail automotive vendors that would like to be considered for the Fixed Ops Roundtable Certified program, please visit at https://www.fixedopsroundtablecertified.com.
About Fixed Ops Roundtable
Fixed Ops Roundtable hosts the automotive industry’s premier virtual events and podcasts, featuring an impressive lineup of hundreds of speakers, dozens of panels, and exclusive interviews with some of the industry's foremost visionaries. Fixed Ops Roundtable attendees include dealership principals, executives, and personnel; as well as leading executives from OEM and retail automotive vendors. The events provide opportunities to explore cutting-edge technology, network with peers, learn best practices, and gain insights into emerging trends. Session topics cover service, parts, body shop, reconditioning, F&I products, and more.
Each event is expertly live-streamed and draws thousands of viewers. Subsequently, the content is curated into engaging videos that reach an even wider audience through YouTube and social media promotion. Fixed Ops Roundtable events have unique themes and offer a fun, immersive experience supported by hundreds of sponsors who recognize the value of these exceptional gatherings. Fixed Ops Roundtable embraces a philanthropic spirit, raising funds for charitable causes to make a positive impact beyond the automotive realm. In addition to its flagship virtual events, Fixed Ops Roundtable hosts pop-up events at high-profile dealerships around the country. These live-streamed, in-person gatherings offer deep insights through interviews with dealership principals, executives, and personnel. Viewers gain valuable knowledge about the dealership’s best practices, culture, customer experience strategies, and more.
For information about upcoming events, follow Fixed Ops Roundtable on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
sara Callahan
Carter West Public Relations
+1 949-742-0477
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube