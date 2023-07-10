TozziniFreire Advogados adds two new partners to its Corporate/M&A and White-Collar Crimes practices

New partners join the law firm to contribute to stretegic practices

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TozziniFreire Advogados announces two new partners: Cristina Rangel Maciel and Rodrigo de Grandis, who join the Mergers & Acquisitions and White-Collar Crimes teams, respectively. With 15 years of experience, Cristina has a solid background in complex corporate transactions of all kinds. And Rodrigo has 20 years of experience as Federal Prosecutor, having worked predominantly on cases involving crimes against the Brazilian financial system and money laundering.

As per João Busin, partner and co-head of the M&A practice, “Cristina’s experience in negotiations with publicly held companies will improve TozziniFreire performance and specialization in this area, contributing to our institutional focus on expanding the M&A practice area”. “Rodrigo will be a great asset for the team with his established expertise in leading cases, his specialization in crimes against the financial system and illegal asset laundering”, as highlighted by Isadora Fingermann, partner in the White-Collar Crime practice area.

The Merger & Acquisitions practice is considered one of the largest and most important practice areas of our firm, which is one of the leaders in this type of transactions in Brazil. The fact that TozziniFreire plays a leading role in the White-Collar Crime area, standing out among full-service law firms in Brazil, contributes to our relevant work in related matters. TozziniFreire is recognized for its work on both areas by several international and national legal guides, such as Chambers, Análise Advocacia 500, among others.

Fernando Serec, CEO at TozziniFreire Advogados, states that “having these two new partners join the firm reinforces our commitment to being a strategic partner for our clients, delivering innovative legal and business solutions, with agility and creativity”.

About TozziniFreire Advogados

Developing safe and innovative legal solutions with the commitment and determination to deliver results is how TozziniFreire works. It is in our essence to make significant contributions to our clients’ business strategies in an increasingly complex environment, offering comprehensive advice and anticipating corporate legal issues.

We are a law firm acting in 55 areas of corporate law. We offer a unique structure with 25 industry groups and 4 international desks staffed by lawyers who are considered experts by the market and key national and international guides.

Ever since its establishment in 1976, TozziniFreire has played a central role in many of the most significant transactions in the Brazilian market, contributing to the growth of the local economy and becoming one of the most respected law firms in Brazil.

Besides providing the best legal solutions to clients with integrity and innovation, TozziniFreire also has the mission of contributing to the improvement of Brazilian society with diversity, inclusion and social responsibility.

