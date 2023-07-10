Saudi Arabia starts issuing Umrah e-Visa
The Ministry of Hajj previously announced that people under certain categories can book their Umrah trips via Nusuk before they arrive in Saudi ArabiaMECCA, MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah started on Monday issuing e-Visas for Muslim devotees wishing to visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah rituals within a framework that guarantees efficient arrival procedures that go in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.
The Ministry said in a statement “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes Umrah performers, who now can submit their requests for the issuance of an electronic visa through the Nusuk platform: https://www.nusuk.sa/ar/about, provided that the date of their arrival starts from Muharram 1, 1445 AH.”
The Ministry added “The Nusuk platform was launched primarily to facilitate the arrival procedures for of all Muslims coming to Mecca and Medinah, and thus allowing them options to choose from, including housing, and transportation services, as well as a package of enriching information and interactive maps in several languages.”
Saudi’s main Hajj and Umrah authority, in cooperation with other concerned entities, previously announced that people under certain categories can book their Umrah trips via Nusuk before they arrive in Saudi Arabia, including those living in GCC countries who obtained tourism visas, as well as those who possess Schengen or USA visas.
The Ministry also continues to facilitate Umrah procedures for those residing in Saudi Arabia as well as visitors who hold different kinds of visas, all under the umbrella of the Nusuk platform.
Recent developments have been recently implemented by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to facilitate the spiritual journey of Umrah pilgrims, such as cutting their insurance fees by 63 percent without disrupting the quality of the distinguished health services offered to them.
Furthermore, the Ministry currently guarantees a quick issuance of the Umrah visa within a timeframe of 24 hours, as well as offering an extension of stay from 30 days to 90 days, while scrapping all health requirements as well as requirements for females to have a male companion (mahram), all within the scope of offering a comfortable journey to pilgrims and ensuring the enrichment of the pilgrims’ cultural and religious experience.
