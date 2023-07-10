CT Business Travel Leads the Way in Sustainable Business Travel with Latest Green Travel Insights
Businesses always knew that rail was the greenest way to travel, but for the first time, we now have concrete evidence of just how much greener it is”TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent findings published by the Rail Delivery Group have unveiled groundbreaking insights that highlight the unparalleled sustainability of rail travel. As part of the Green Travel Pledge, a collaborative initiative involving Great British Railways Transition Team, Thrust Carbon, Fabrik, and Black Box Partnerships, the report challenges preconceived notions and showcases the environmental advantages of rail travel over other modes of transportation.
— Jacqueline Starr
The comprehensive analysis considered critical factors such as engine type, fuel type, journey distance, occupancy, and carriage layout. The results suggest that long-distance rail travel is even more sustainable than previously believed by industry experts, revolutionising the perception of rail travel's environmental impact.
In the past, comparisons have primarily relied on data and analysis from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra). However, this new data presents a significant shift in understanding, providing a more accurate assessment of rail travel's carbon emissions.
A standout revelation from the report highlights the remarkable difference in carbon emissions between rail travel and alternative modes of transportation. For instance, the equivalent journey from London King's Cross Station to Edinburgh Waverley Station produces just 12.5kgCO2e of carbon emissions per passenger when traveled by train. In contrast, the same journey emits a substantial 136.4kgCO2e by car and 165.1kgCO2e by plane. These findings solidify rail travel as a vastly greener option for businesses and business travellers concerned about their environmental impact.
The Rail Delivery Group plans to make comprehensive carbon emission data for rail journeys across Britain available to businesses later this year. This significant step forward empowers organisations to make informed decisions and incorporate sustainability into their travel policies.
Kit Brennan, Founder and Head of Product at Thrust Carbon, a key contributor to the development of the new rail carbon calculations, expressed his excitement about the results. "Businesses always knew that rail was the greenest way to travel, but for the first time, we now have concrete evidence of just how much greener it is," he stated. "By combining detailed data on occupancy, journey distance, carriage layout, and other factors, we can provide accurate and reliable figures for greenhouse gas emissions, enabling businesses to make environmentally conscious choices."
Jacqueline Starr, CEO at the Rail Delivery Group, emphasised the significance of these preliminary findings. "This initial data confirms what we have long known - that rail is by far the most sustainable travel choice for businesses and business travellers," she declared. "In response to the demand from businesses seeking to demonstrate the environmental benefits of transitioning from planes and cars to rail, we are proud to deliver the necessary tools."
CT Business Travel, a leading provider of corporate travel solutions, recognises the importance of incorporating sustainable travel practices into business policies. As industry leaders, they are well-equipped to assist organisations in adopting greener travel practices. To learn more about how CT Business Travel can help your business incorporate sustainable travel practices into your travel policy, please contact them at 01892 673422.
nicholas jose da silva lima
rankfresh
email us here