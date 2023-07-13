AV-Comparatives Publishes Comprehensive Enterprise Antivirus Test Report for 16 Endpoint Security Solutions
AV-Comparatives Business Security Test 2023 (March – June)
Logo AV-Comparatives
ISO-certified security testing lab AV-Comparatives published the 2023 Enterprise Security Test results of 16 IT Security solutions put to test in March to June
As businesses face an ever-increasing level of cyber-threats, the Enterprise Security Test Report empowers CIOs and IT managers to navigate the complex landscape of endpoint security solutions.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The first half-year report of AV-Comparatives’ 2023 Enterprise main-test series containing a Real-World Protection, Malware Protection and Performance Test has been released. Product reviews are also included in the report, which can be found here:
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-2023-march-june
With the rapidly evolving threat landscape, antivirus vendors face new and emerging challenges. The test report showcases how security products have adapted and enhanced their protection capabilities over the years.
To be certified in July 2023 as an ‘Approved Business Product’ by AV-Comparatives, the tested products must score at least 90% in the Malware Protection Test, with zero false alarms on common business software, a rate below ‘Remarkably High’ for false positives on non-business files and must score at least 90% in the overall Real-World Protection Test over the course of four months, with less than fifty false alarms on clean software/websites.
The test series evaluated endpoint security solutions from 16 leading vendors serving enterprise and SMB sectors. The vendors included are: Avast, Bitdefender, CISCO, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Microsoft, Sophos, Trellix, VIPRE, VMware, and WatchGuard.
Real-World Protection Test:
This long-term test extends over four months and measures the ability of the endpoint protection software to defend against Internet-based threats.
Malware Protection Test:
This test evaluates the ability of the tested products to detect and handle malicious programs that may be encountered on company systems, such as on the local area network or external drives.
Performance Test:
The performance test ensures that the tested products do not compromise system speed in favour of providing protection.
False Positives Test:
A False Positives Test is conducted for each protection test to verify that the endpoint protection software does not generate a significant number of false alarms, which can be disruptive in business networks.
Product descriptions:
The report also includes product descriptions with the key features of each tested solution.
Overall, AV-Comparatives’ July Business Security Test 2023 report provides IT managers and CISOs with a detailed picture of the strengths and weaknesses of the tested products, allowing them to make informed decisions on which ones might be appropriate for their specific needs.
The next awards will be given to qualifying December 2023 for August-November tests. Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the Enterprise & Business Endpoint Security Report is available universally and for free on https://www.av-comparatives.org
About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn