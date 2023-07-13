AV-Comparatives Publishes Comprehensive Enterprise Antivirus Test Report for 16 Endpoint Security Solutions

AV-Comparatives Business Security Test 2023 (March – June)

The ratings of 16 vendors tested in the Business Security Test 2023 (March - June) can be viewed on the AV-Comparatives website, along with the vendor website collection and a detailed feature list.

ISO-certified security testing lab AV-Comparatives published the 2023 Enterprise Security Test results of 16 IT Security solutions put to test in March to June

As businesses face an ever-increasing level of cyber-threats, the Enterprise Security Test Report empowers CIOs and IT managers to navigate the complex landscape of endpoint security solutions.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The first half-year report of AV-Comparatives’ 2023 Enterprise main-test series containing a Real-World Protection, Malware Protection and Performance Test has been released. Product reviews are also included in the report, which can be found here:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-2023-march-june

With the rapidly evolving threat landscape, antivirus vendors face new and emerging challenges. The test report showcases how security products have adapted and enhanced their protection capabilities over the years.

To be certified in July 2023 as an ‘Approved Business Product’ by AV-Comparatives, the tested products must score at least 90% in the Malware Protection Test, with zero false alarms on common business software, a rate below ‘Remarkably High’ for false positives on non-business files and must score at least 90% in the overall Real-World Protection Test over the course of four months, with less than fifty false alarms on clean software/websites.

The test series evaluated endpoint security solutions from 16 leading vendors serving enterprise and SMB sectors. The vendors included are: Avast, Bitdefender, CISCO, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Microsoft, Sophos, Trellix, VIPRE, VMware, and WatchGuard.

Real-World Protection Test:
This long-term test extends over four months and measures the ability of the endpoint protection software to defend against Internet-based threats.

Malware Protection Test:
This test evaluates the ability of the tested products to detect and handle malicious programs that may be encountered on company systems, such as on the local area network or external drives.

Performance Test:
The performance test ensures that the tested products do not compromise system speed in favour of providing protection.

False Positives Test:
A False Positives Test is conducted for each protection test to verify that the endpoint protection software does not generate a significant number of false alarms, which can be disruptive in business networks.

Product descriptions:
The report also includes product descriptions with the key features of each tested solution.

Overall, AV-Comparatives’ July Business Security Test 2023 report provides IT managers and CISOs with a detailed picture of the strengths and weaknesses of the tested products, allowing them to make informed decisions on which ones might be appropriate for their specific needs.

The next awards will be given to qualifying December 2023 for August-November tests. Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the Enterprise & Business Endpoint Security Report is available universally and for free on https://www.av-comparatives.org

About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.   

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

