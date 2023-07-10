iSpring releases game-changing Course Portfolio for its cloud products Suite Max and Page
Instructional designers can now create a full-fledged digital portfolio to showcase their skills and their best works publicly.ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexandria, VA — July 10, 2023. — iSpring Solutions, Inc., a global leader in eLearning software and services, unveiled the release of Course Portfolio, the new functionality to showcase accomplished eLearning projects to the public. This update will provide both emerging and seasoned instructional designers with an opportunity to create, store, and showcase their best works on the same platform.
iSpring Suite Max is an all-in-one authoring toolkit that lets users design eLearning content fast, with no tech skills or IT background required. Course creators worldwide choose iSpring Suite for its robustness and simplicity of use. The tool enables busy professionals to create interactive, visually appealing courses under a tight deadline and handle more projects simultaneously. iSpring Suite Max comes with an online space for eLearning review and collaboration, iSpring Space.
iSpring Page is a lightweight tool for creating minimalist, page-like online courses right in a browser. It requires no installation, stores all data in the cloud, and enables course authoring both on PC, Mac, or tablet. Multiple authors can co-edit learning materials simultaneously and open them to public access safely using a single link to iSpring Space.
With this new update for both products, course creators will be able to connect their accomplished projects to their public profile and demonstrate their skills and professionalism to potential contractors and collaborators. This will help to land new career opportunities and stay on top of one's expertise in instructional design.
About iSpring Solutions
iSpring is a trusted leader in creating robust eLearning software for a variety of tasks. It is recognized for its beautifully engineered products and exceptional service. Since its foundation in 2001, iSpring has continuously designed advanced, yet easy-to-use, solutions for eLearning professionals worldwide.
For over 20 years, iSpring has developed more than 10 stand-alone eLearning tools, such as iSpring QuizMaker, iSpring Converter Pro, and iSpring Cam Pro. These tools are highly popular among eLearning professionals both separately, and when bundled in iSpring Suite, an all-in-one authoring tool. The vendor constantly updates its products to stay one step ahead of the curve and introduces new features in response to user requests.
More than 59,000 customers in over 170 countries choose iSpring for its high performance and reliability. The customer list includes thousands of freelance instructional designers and teachers, almost 200 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide, some clients being Microsoft, SAP, Boeing, Dell, Adidas, Procter & Gamble, University of California at Berkeley, Harvard University, and Stanford University. For more information, visit the official website: www.ispringsolutions.com.
Kseniya Bright
iSpring
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other