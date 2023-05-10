New iSpring Suite Release Introduces a Rapid Character Builder
Users now can build their own illustrated characters that match brand identity, reflect the rich diversity of the world, and resonate more with learners.
It used to take me 1-2 days to create a new character for a course. With our new character builder, I finish the character in just a few minutes.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iSpring Solutions Inc., a world-renowned vendor of eLearning software and services, announced the release of a brand-new iSpring Suite feature. Users now can build their own illustrated characters that match brand identity, reflect the rich diversity of the world, and resonate more with learners.
iSpring Suite is an all-in-one authoring toolkit that lets users design pro-looking eLearning content — interactive courses, quizzes, video tutorials, role-plays, SCORM-compliant e-books, and interactions, quickly with no tech skills or IT background required. It also comes with an extensive library of assets and templates, and an online space where users can store content, work on it together with their team, and share it with stakeholders for review and approval.
There are 28 character templates in the character builder. Users select one of them and then customize them by changing skin color, haircut, clothes, and other parameters. New characters can be saved in Content Library and are instantly available to other users in the team.
These are the main benefits of this new feature for businesses, instructional designers, and L&D specialists:
Accelerated content development. There’s no need to actually draw characters. To create a new character, an instructional designer can simply select the desired options in the illustration interface. The entire process takes just a few minutes.
Decreased expenditure. Creators can design unique high-quality training content using only iSpring Suite. There’s no need to use third-party tools to design graphics.
Improved completion rates. Courses with unique characters that represent employees (ethnicity, uniform, brand colors) will engage learners more effectively and increase completion rates.
“It used to take me 1-2 days to create a new character for a course. With our new character builder, I finish the character in just a few minutes. And I have to admit that the outcome is much more visually appealing now!” says Michael Keller, eLearning Officer at iSpring.
Pricing and Availability
iSpring Suite 11 is available in 9 languages, and the course player window comes in 13 languages, including Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, and Japanese. It can be downloaded at the iSpring Solutions website and used with a fully functional trial for 14 days. The current price of the eLearning tool is $770/year for a basic plan, $970/year for an advanced plan, and $1,970/year for a premium plan.
There are special pricing plans for individuals/freelancers, academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies. Detailed pricing can be found at: www.ispringsolutions.com/pricing.
About iSpring Solutions
iSpring is a global leader in creating award-winning software for eLearning. It released iSpring Presenter, its first eLearning tool, back in 2001 and has designed multiple advanced, yet easy-to-use, solutions for eLearning professionals ever since.
For over 20 years, iSpring has developed more than 10 stand-alone eLearning tools, such as iSpring QuizMaker, iSpring Converter Pro, and iSpring Cam Pro. These tools are extremely popular among eLearning professionals both separately and together — in iSpring Suite, an all-in-one authoring tool. The release of iSpring Learn, a cloud-based LMS, in 2014 enabled companies to power their online learning with iSpring’s solutions entirely. The vendor constantly updates its products to stay one step ahead of the game and introduces new features based on user requests.
iSpring is recognized for its beautifully engineered products and exceptional customer service. More than 59,000 customers in over 170 countries choose iSpring for its high performance and reliability. The customer list includes thousands of freelance instructional designers and teachers, almost 200 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide — some clients being Microsoft, SAP, Boeing, Dell, Adidas, Procter & Gamble, University of California at Berkeley, Harvard University, and Stanford University. For further information, visit the official website: www.ispringsolutions.com.
