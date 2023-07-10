Bank al Etihad partners with MoneySmart to enhance SME founders’ financial literacy

Rise MoneySmart Business Attendees with Bank al Etihad's CEO, Nadia Alsaeed

AMMAN, JORDAN, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bank al Etihad recently held an intensive two-day boot camp for SME founders in collaboration with MoneySmart, a program dedicated to providing communities, individuals, and companies with the knowledge needed to make informed financial decisions.

This edition of the boot camp was specifically tailored for the founders of SMEs in Jordan, reflecting Bank al Etihad's recognition of the challenges faced by SMEs and its belief in the importance of supporting them in driving economic growth in the country. The bank views this initiative as an integral part of its social responsibility as a leading financial institution.

The boot camp is a significant component of Bank al Etihad's Rise Academy, an initiative launched to promote financial literacy and equip individuals and business founders with essential financial skills and habits. Through the boot camp, participants gain invaluable knowledge and practical tools to manage their finances effectively and build a solid financial future.

The boot camp took place on July 8th and 9th at Bank al Etihad's training centre, Spark, located in Sweifieh Village. The event was attended by 68 business founders, who had the opportunity to learn from a team of financial experts and trainers. These professionals shared their expertise on various financial topics to support the participants in business development and money management.

Mahmoud Badwan, Chief SMEs Officer and Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bank al Etihad shared his perspective on the boot camp, stating: "At Bank al Etihad, we believe that financial awareness plays a crucial role in enabling individuals and companies to make informed financial decisions, overcome challenges, and seize opportunities. We also believe that entrepreneurs and SMEs are the driving force behind our economy, and therefore, we are deeply committed to supporting them, both in terms of financial and non-financial solutions, to help pave their path to success."

By collaborating with MoneySmart, Bank al Etihad strides towards achieving one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals — "Decent work and economic growth." The bank believes in the pivotal role of empowering companies in boosting economic growth and creating employment opportunities.