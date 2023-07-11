Renée DeLuca Dolan Announces a $25,000 Donation to Support the National First Ladies Library
Renée DeLuca Dolan Announces a $25,000 Donation to Support the National First Ladies Library
Throughout my career I have advocated, educated, mentored and supported female entrepreneurs, minority and women owned businesses, and young women.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renée DeLuca Dolan, President and Founder of Contempo Design + Communications, Announces a $25,000 Donation to Support the National First Ladies Library in Canton, Ohio.
— Renée DeLuca Dolan, President, Contempo Design + Communications
Contempo today announced a donation of $25,000 to the National First Ladies Library to help support the organization's mission: to preserve, promote and educate about the significant role of First Ladies throughout history.
"Throughout my career I have advocated, educated, mentored and supported female entrepreneurs, minority and women owned businesses, and young women aspiring toward design, entrepreneurship and those female business owners making a difference in the world. My heart leans toward women who are raising children on their own, divorced, widowed, never married, and working tirelessly towards their cause! My mother was a single mom and worked three jobs to support my sister and I so we could have a 'better' life."
The First Ladies of the U.S. have demonstrated strength, endurance, the ability to raise their children in the public eye and to support their husbands throughout their terms in office and to give back to our country and around the world with their philanthropic efforts. What greater way to say thank you to the National First Ladies Library than to support their work, efforts and future plans to share the history of the First Ladies through their exhibits, events and Library archives.
Patty Dowd Schmitz, President and CEO of the National First Ladies Library, said, "This very generous donation from Renée DeLuca Dolan on behalf of Contempo Communications comes at a very important time in the life of the National First Ladies Library, as we are in the process of moving forward with many plans to grow our organization and upgrade our exhibits, programming, and facilities in the next six to 12 months. These funds will go directly toward furthering the mission of the National First Ladies Library as we purchase the materials needed to support new and exciting collection acquisitions as well as educational and outreach programs for both adults and children. We cannot thank Ms. Dolan enough for her extraordinary generosity."
About the National First Ladies Library:
We are the foremost repository of scholarly research and information and a leader in education about the First Ladies of the USA. We work collaboratively with the National Park Service and others to operate, support, enhance and promote the First Ladies National Historic Site, which consists of the historic Saxton-McKinley House, the First Ladies Museum, and the Education and Research Center.
The National First Ladies Library is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that operates at First Ladies National Historic Site in a partnership agreement with the National Park Service. In October 2000, President Bill Clinton signed a bill establishing the First Ladies National Site as the 380th unit of the National Park Service. The site consists of the Ida Saxton McKinley House, the family home of First Lady Ida Saxton McKinley and the longtime residence of William and Ida McKinley, the First Ladies Museum, and the Education and Research Center. The Museum has exhibit space, a Victorian theatre, a research library, conference and seminar rooms, archival storage and processing rooms, and administrative offices.
About Contempo Designs + Communications:
At Contempo they understand that each client has unique needs and business objectives. Connecting with customers in the marketplace requires a strong identity and a clear message, the team at Contempo has a depth of expertise to develop custom visual communication solutions to achieve the goals of their partners and clients. Relationships are at the heart of the Contempo business as they strive to continue to build relationships and nurture those clients they have had for more than 25 years. From creating memorable logos and identity materials, to designing dynamic websites, interior architecture and environmental graphic design, as well as digital advertising, Contempo ultimately assists clients in achieving their branding and marketing goals.
#
Renee DeLuca Dolan
Contempo Design + Communication
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other