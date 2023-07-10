Team Ignite Launches Coaching, Coffee, and Conversation Global Tour to Electrify Small Business and Clean Energy

Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA

Bowie, MD

PJ's Coffee

Pack N' Business

Coaching, Coffee, and Conversation electrifying small businesses.

This tour features innovative solutions for small businesses, tips and strategies to ignite the clean energy industrial revolution.”
— Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell JD, MBA
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BEM Enterprises LLC dba TEAM IGNITE is excited to announce its first ever global tour to electrify small businesses and bolster clean energy opportunities. On July 8, 2023's global tour, Team Ignite partnered with two small businesses to launch Coaching, Coffee and Conversation. PJ’s Coffee franchise in Bowie, MD. The company is a New Orleans-born chain for house-roasted coffee, organic teas, blended drinks & pastries. PJ'S have several locations but the event was held at 12530 Fairwood Pkwy, Ste 100, Bowie, MD 20720.

Pack N’ Business Solutions, is an independently owned and operated packing, shipping, printing and business services center located at 12530 Ste 102, Fairwood Pkwy, Bowie, MD 20720. Pack N' Business Solutions is a one stop shop for shipping and business services was the event's second partner. They offer shipping via FedEx, UPS, DHL, USPS, business branding, printing, meeting spaces, mailbox rentals, notary and more.

Throughout the event we had the pleasure of presentations and discussions by subject matter experts such as: Angela Lewis of Savvy Design - providing business design solutions; Stewart Harrington, CPA with S. Harrington Consulting - discussed winning accounting solutions; Dominque D. Lawson, PsyD – discussed mental health challenges and techniques; Mona Miliner of Creating No Limits LLC – provided career coaching advice; Diana Charles-Douglas with Samson Properties - discussed real estate and the economy; Ian Campbell with Manchester Global Solutions, Inc., - shared insight into government affairs and lobbying; Brandon Bowles with Nexamp updated us on the clean energy revolution underway; and, Brooke Smallwood with Oasis Energy Partners - discussed the future in energy sustainability.

This tour features innovative solutions for small businesses, tips and strategies to ignite the clean energy industrial revolution, Team Ignite, Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell JD, MBA. Coaching, Coffee and Conversation is the brainchild of Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell JD, MBA. It is an innovative experience and cost-effective forum for start-ups, entrepreneurs, small business owners, and the clean energy community. The events discuss how to overcome the economic impact of COVID-19, ignite the community and share the benefits and opportunities small business can realize in the clean energy industry. Participates meet one on one with industry leaders through a speed coaching event to ignite networking over a cup of coffee and more. The tour is free and open to the public. We will be visiting cities across America and around the world. Learn more: TEAM IGNITE

About BEM Enterprises LLC
BEM Enterprises LLC dba TEAM IGNITE is a global management consulting, MBE, service-disabled veteran-owned company, and a trusted advisor to leading businesses, governments, and institutions. A leading provider in people, organizational, and workforce transformation, DE&I, energy, utility consulting, data and analytics.

Ian Campbell
Manchester Global Solutions, Inc.
ian.campbellhrmc@gmail.com
Contact
Ian Campbell
Manchester Global Solutions, Inc. ian.campbellhrmc@gmail.com
Company/Organization
Manchester Global Solutions, Inc.
1717 K. St. NW 900
Washington, District of Columbia, 20006
United States
+1 202-709-3354
