Zetta Genomics appoints first Chief Revenue Officer
Nathan Sommerford to grow global customer base & expand North American operations. Zetta also strengthens bioinformatic, engineering and finance capabilities.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zetta Genomics, a pioneer in large-scale genomic data management, has appointed Nathan Sommerford as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The newly created role will see Nathan become a key member of the company’s senior leadership team, with a remit to help develop and deliver its ambitious and ongoing global growth strategy.
Formerly IQVIA’s Global Lead for Drug Discovery & Development Consulting, Nathan’s 20 year healthcare career and senior leadership experience bring Zetta a global perspective and North American expertise. A priority will be to expand reach in the Canadian and US markets - two of the largest and most innovation-focused health economies in the world.
With additional experience at global life sciences giants such as Roche Diagnostics, Nathan blends the commercial and analytics insights that make him ideally suited to lead Zetta Genomics’ commercialisation strategy and deliver on its goal to scale to 500,000 genomes under management.
Mark Bailey, CEO of Zetta Genomics, commented: “Zetta Genomics is growing at pace and we are now acquiring the talent that will drive our global expansion strategy. We’re delighted to have secured someone with the skills and experience that Nathan brings to our newly created Chief Revenue Officer - a truly global leader who will help to shape the company as we move towards Series A funding in 2024 and beyond.”
Nathan Sommerford said: “Zetta Genomics and its XetaBase platform will transform research discovery and healthcare delivery - and I feel genuinely honoured to be taking up a role that will bring the power of genomic data to labs and clinics across the world. As Zetta enters its next phase of growth, I will help to drive expansion into new markets, reaching more research organisations, pharmaceutical companies and healthcare systems - to ultimately bring the power of precision medicine to millions of people.”
Hiring round shows seed funding and growth strategy in action
Nathan’s appointment is part of Zetta Genomics’ ongoing talent acquisition strategy, with the company also building out its bioinformatics, engineering and finance capabilities. A busy hiring round follows Zetta’s second seed funding which closed in April 2023, raising an additional £1.9 million. The company is now aligning for the next phase of growth - to innovate the XetaBase solution, position the company for rapid customer scaling and international expansion, and ensure excellent ongoing customer support.
A mission to scale precision medicine worldwide
Since its inception at the University of Cambridge, and within the ground-breaking 100,000 Genomes Project, Zetta Genomics has built strong customer and partner networks which include Microsoft, Fujitsu, Genomics England and the NHS Genomic Medicine Service.
XetaBase simplifies tertiary analysis: aggregating, indexing and enriching secondary genomic data – enabling continual re-interpretation at scale and speed to accelerate research and clinical insight. Zetta Genomics’ ambition is to support its partners as they scale precision medicine with faster diagnoses, increasingly accurate prognoses and highly personalised treatments.
ENDS
Notes to editors
Other recent hires to the Zetta team include
- Felicity Payne, Bioinformatician, based in Cambridge
- Daniel Perez-Gil, Bioinformatician, based in Valencia
- Ionut Iancu, Technical Product Owner, based in Madrid
- Bijal Patel, Finance Manager, based in London
- Javier Giraldos, DevOps engineer, based in Valencia
Media enquiries
For more information or to request any imagery, contact Lola Carter or Beverley Noble using the group email address, zetta@milkandhoneypr.com
About Zetta Genomics
Zetta Genomics unleashes the power of precision medicine to improve health outcomes for millions of patients around the world.
Founded in 2017, Zetta Genomics is a fast-scaling genomic data technology company headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with offices in Valencia, Spain. A spin-out from the University of Cambridge and Genomics England, Zetta Genomics concentrates genomic, big data and start-up expertise to deliver data management fit for the precision medicine era.
The company’s XetaBase genomic data management platform simplifies tertiary genomic data analysis – aggregating, indexing and enriching secondary data at scale and speed – to accelerate discovery, diagnosis and the delivery of genomic medicine.
Stuart Jenks
Zetta Genomics
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn