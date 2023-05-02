Zetta Genomics’ XetaBase data platform now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to XetaBase genomic data technology to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure.CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zetta Genomics today announced the availability of its XetaBase genomic data management platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Zetta Genomics customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
Zetta Genomics’ XetaBase platform re-imagines genomic data for the precision medicine era. XetaBase allows researchers and clinicians to continually re-interpret data at speed, scaling seamlessly as databases grow to encompass millions of whole genome sequences. It is a proven, disruptive technology that brings actionable genomic insight to the researcher’s bench and the patient’s bedside.
Mark Bailey, Zetta Genomics CEO, said, “XetaBase realises the power of genomic data to improve health outcomes for millions of patients around the world. Now a part of the trusted Microsoft Azure Marketplace ecosystem, customers can easily access Zetta Genomics’ technologies - to liberate insights, transform diagnosis and accelerate delivery of life-changing treatments.”
Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome Zetta Genomics and its XetaBase platform to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
About Zetta Genomics
Zetta Genomics unleashes the power of precision medicine – shaping the future of genomic data to transform the health of millions of people around the world.
Founded in 2017, Zetta Genomics is a fast-scaling genomic data technology company headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with offices in Valencia, Spain. A spin-out from the University of Cambridge and Genomics England, Zetta Genomics concentrates genomic, big data and start-up expertise to create intelligent data technologies fit for the precision medicine era.
The company’s XetaBase platform simplifies tertiary data analysis – aggregating, indexing and enriching secondary data at scale and speed – to accelerate discovery, diagnosis and the delivery of genomic medicine.
