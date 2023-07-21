Global Nutraceuticals Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Growth Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the nutraceuticals market size is predicted to reach $596.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The growth in the nutraceuticals market is due to rise in the geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest nutraceuticals market share. Major players in the nutraceuticals market include Cargill Incorporated., Abbott, ADM, BASF SE, Nestle, PepsiCo.

Nutraceuticals Market Segments
• By Type: Vitamins and Minerals, Probiotics, Proteins and Peptides, Omega Fatty Acids, Other Types
• By Source: Plant, Animal, Microbial
• By Application: Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Animal Nutrition, Other Applications
• By Product Forms: Capsules, Tablets, Softgels, Powder, Liquid, Gummies
• By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels
• By Geography: The global nutraceuticals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The nutraceuticals are classified as food but are also used for medical purposes. Nutraceuticals are specially designed consumable products from various food sources that contain a high concentration of bioactive compounds that have several nutritional, health, and medicinal benefits. Nutraceutical products and supplements can be taken by an individual along with a normal daily diet to get additional nutrients to promote good health and wellbeing. Nutraceutical products are used to improve health, prevent chronic diseases, increase life expectancy, and support the physical and mental health of an individual. They are also proven to have a potentially positive effect on health conditions like cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, inflammation, cancer, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Nutraceuticals Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

