Impetus named 2023 Databricks Migration Partner of the Year – AMER
LeapLogic was recognized for helping customers in the Americas successfully migrate to Databricks while accelerating time-to-market and reducing cost and risks
This award is a testament to the expertise, dedication and passion of our team and is an extension to our customers who have leveraged LeapLogic to accelerate their modernization journey to Databricks”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a cloud and data engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals, announced that it has been recognized as the 2023 Databricks Migration Partner of the Year – AMER.
— Murat Aksu, Vice President, Global Head of Alliances, Impetus Technologies
Recently hosted at the Databricks Partner Summit, the 2023 Databricks Global Partner Awards featured 33 different categories to acknowledge partners for their outstanding achievements and close collaboration with Databricks throughout the year. The industry-leading accolade recognized LeapLogic, Impetus’ automated cloud accelerator, for enabling a global data and analytics company to migrate its mission-critical reporting and analytic workloads to Databricks with complete operational readiness. This helped the leading data and analytics company reduce the operational cost of its complex workflows by up to 25% and improve ~40% time-to-market while eliminating substantial technical debt.
"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as the Databricks Migration Partner of the Year for the Americas," said Murat Aksu, Vice President, Global Head of Alliances, Impetus Technologies. “We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Databricks and support enterprises across multiple sectors in their digital transformation journey. This award is a testament to the expertise, dedication, and passion of our team and is an extension to our customers who have leveraged LeapLogic to accelerate their modernization journey to Databricks," added Aksu.
"We are thrilled to recognize Impetus as the 2023 Databricks Migration Partner of the Year – AMER. LeapLogic’s automated transformation capabilities have significantly helped our mutual customers accelerate their modernization journey to Databricks while reducing time-to-market, minimizing business disruption, and saving significant cost,” said Jason McIntyre, Consulting & SI Partner Scale Ecosystem Lead at Databricks. “We look forward to continuing our strong partnership in driving successful data migration and digital transformation outcomes for our mutual customers, helping them reap the true analytical and business benefits of the Databricks Lakehouse platform,” he added.
LeapLogic, one of the first Databricks Brickbuilder Solutions, accelerates the modernization of legacy data and analytic workloads to Databricks Lakehouse with up to 95% automation. Additionally, LeapLogic is a Strategic Automation Partner for Hadoop migration and an Exclusive Partner for data warehouse and ETL migration to Databricks.
Impetus Technologies is also an Elite Databricks Consulting Partner, which further reinforces its expertise in providing transformative solutions by leveraging the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. Impetus has successfully empowered leading Fortune 500 enterprises to advance their data, cloud, and analytics outcomes by leveraging the next-gen capabilities of the Databricks Lakehouse platform, enhancing data-driven decision-making, and fueling innovation.
About LeapLogic and Impetus Technologies
LeapLogic, an Impetus product, automates the transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, analytics, and Hadoop to native cloud platforms. Impetus Technologies solves the data, AI, and cloud puzzle by combining unmatched expertise in cloud and data engineering. Impetus offers data platform engineering, AI/ML, DevOps, application modernization, and more. For over a decade, Impetus has been the ‘Partner of Choice’ for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their digital nuclei and driving unmatched innovation and growth.
To learn more, visit www.leaplogic.io or www.impetus.com.
