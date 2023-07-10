RON ARTIS II brings toe tapping REVIVAL
Hawaii's best kept secret, funk- and soul- musician Ron Artis II is releasing new single 'REVIVAL'.
Music is my language. Let’s talk.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaii's best kept secret, funk- and soul- musician Ron Artis II is on the move.
Currently relocated to Nashville, Tennessee he is ready to send out a fresh batch of toe tapping and heart reaching songs.
The first of this musical fleet, his single 'REVIVAL' is set to be released on 07/16/2023.
Get ready for a message of truth and purpose paired with notes that WILL have you electrified and in your dancing shoes whenever you hear it.
This award-winning artist brings a unique soulful-honest-songwriting style to the stage.
Performing all original music and energizing audiences all across the globe.
If you are one of the lucky ones attending his show at the Mount Shasta Concert series on release day you will witness 'REVIVAL' life and leave the experience feeling loved, electrified and pondering the lyrics.
Quotes:
“An Amazing Voice” - Jack Johnson
“Ron Artis II, brings the Truth” - Pique Magazine
Julia Artis
Ron Artis II
+1 503-438-8944
managing@ronartisii.com
