RON ARTIS II brings toe tapping REVIVAL

This song will energize you and have you dance all your worries away.

Ron Artis II releases new single "REVIVAL"

Hawaii's Ron Artis II brings electrifying funk and soul with his new single REVIVAL.

Hawaii's best kept secret, funk- and soul- musician Ron Artis II is releasing new single 'REVIVAL'.

Music is my language. Let’s talk.”
— Ron Artis II
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaii's best kept secret, funk- and soul- musician Ron Artis II is on the move.
Currently relocated to Nashville, Tennessee he is ready to send out a fresh batch of toe tapping and heart reaching songs.
The first of this musical fleet, his single 'REVIVAL' is set to be released on 07/16/2023.
Get ready for a message of truth and purpose paired with notes that WILL have you electrified and in your dancing shoes whenever you hear it.

This award-winning artist brings a unique soulful-honest-songwriting style to the stage.
Performing all original music and energizing audiences all across the globe.

If you are one of the lucky ones attending his show at the Mount Shasta Concert series on release day you will witness 'REVIVAL' life and leave the experience feeling loved, electrified and pondering the lyrics.

Quotes:
“An Amazing Voice” - Jack Johnson
“Ron Artis II, brings the Truth” - Pique Magazine

Julia Artis
Ron Artis II
+1 503-438-8944
managing@ronartisii.com
Ron Artis II - Newly Featured Track REVIVAL - Instagram announcement

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Religion


