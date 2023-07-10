Jun 22, 2023

by: WXXV Staff

The Pearl River County Industrial Park officially broke ground earlier this afternoon.

The 126-acre site is near Highway 11 and I-59 and will have access to Gulfport, New Orleans, and Port Bienville in Hancock County.

Norfolk Southern Railroad will run through the park, benefitting businesses in the area.

It’s fully equipped with water, sewer, natural gas, and electricity services, making it an attractive site for developers.

The site, a former wood-chip mill, was bought through a $1.6 million grant from the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund and $400,000 in matching funds from Pearl River County.

Governor Tate Reeves tells News 25 that he’s excited about the many opportunities this project will bring to the people of Mississippi. “This is encouraging that we are investing in site development. Economic development is critically important. By bringing new jobs to the people of Mississippi, we are investing in our people.”

Board of Supervisors President Sandy Cane Smith said, “We need a site location ready for businesses ready to work. Today, we are opened that site up for site development. If you have somewhere for businesses to go, they’ll go there.”

Now that ground has been broken, the design phase is in full effect.

