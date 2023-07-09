Public Squares Have FEMA Funds for Repairs

San Juan, Puerto Rico – With its theatrical performances and music events for residents and visitors, Los Fundadores Public Square in the Municipality of Santa Isabel represents one of the most important meeting places of the town. This is one of several plazas to which the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) granted funds to boost the economic and social development of the area.

Irma Bermúdez, a resident of Santa Isabel, recalls with great enthusiasm the renowned artists who have performed in this plaza. She also said that what she enjoys most about visiting the plaza today is "the camaraderie, seeing friends and telling anecdotes."

Likewise, the Deputy Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator, Andrés García Martinó, highlighted the great meaning that these areas have for Puerto Rican families. “For many years they were the commercial backbone of the municipalities and today they are part of the history of their towns, while they continue to contribute to socioeconomic development. With these funds, we seek to support renovations that continue to create opportunities for the residents of their communities,” he said.

The Municipality of Santa Isabel has over $557,000 for repairs to Los Fundadores. Some of the work already completed includes the replacement of sidewalks; the construction of a new stage and new tables in the kiosk area; and the installation of artificial grass in the grounds.

Meanwhile, the public plaza in the Municipality of Naguabo also benefited from agency awards for repairs. Nearly $47,200 will be used to paint several components of the plaza — such as the benches, fountain and stage — and to replace the granite floor tiles, among other work.

"The investment made has not only had a tangible impact on the aesthetics and functionality of our plaza, which is the heart of our town, but along with our economic and social development efforts, it has also fostered a greater sense of belonging and pride among our citizens," said Naguabo Mayor Rafael J. Burgos Santiago.

Naguabo's public square is the second largest in all of Puerto Rico. The town's original aqueduct is part of its history and today it is one of the five fountains on this structure. Other historical monuments include the statue of one of Puerto Rico's first comedians, Ramón Rivero, better known as Diplo.

The Municipality of Barranquitas also received obligations for its public square. Over $47,000 will be used for lighting, ornamental trashcans and the replacement of a glass skylight.

In that regard, Mayor Elliott Colón Blanco said, "It is of the utmost importance for us to maintain our facilities in optimal conditions for the benefit of our constituents and the thousands of people who visit our beautiful plaza".

To date, FEMA has awarded over $30.6 billion for over 10,700 Public Assistance projects aimed at rebuilding a more resilient Puerto Rico. Of this, over $3.8 billion are earmarked for over 6,400 municipality reconstruction projects throughout the island.

