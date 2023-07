Grant Stinchfield voices his support of Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump on his social media

Grant Stinchfield tweets out video supporting Legacy PAC Grant Stinchfield reweets Stan Fitzgerald Legacy PAC Grant Stinchfield shares Veterans For Trump statement on Angie Wong

Mark Finchem at Legacy PAC launched fundraising efforts which caught the attention of Grant Stinchfield who went on social media to support their efforts.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, July 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy PAC Partner’s Mark Finchem, Jared Craig and Stan Fitzgerald officially launched PAC fundraising efforts July 5th to support America First candidates which caught the attention of high-profile conservative pundit Grant Stinchfield who went on social media to support their efforts.Legacy PAC has started to make its push for the 2024 election cycle with Mark Finchem leading the fundraising efforts.The organization is closely affiliated with Veterans for Trump who are part of the Trump campaign collation.Grant Stinchfield ,the former Newsmax host, who now works with Real Americas Voice , and is the Host of “Stinchfield” The Podcast spoke up on social media to support Veterans for Trump and Legacy PAC .Stinchfield shared the statement of Stan Fitzgerald, Veterans for Trump President, on the ousting of Angie Wong from the organization on his twitter feed thanking Fitzgerald for his transparency. Fitzgerald is also a partner in Legacy PAC.Stinchfield also shared Stan Fitzgerald’s tweet announcing the Legacy PAC Fundraising launch with the following statement : “ Bam!!! The reality is it takes money to win! Thank you http://LegacyPac.org #veteransfortrump now go get conservatives elected!” Said Grant StinchfieldThe conservative pundit also put out a video encouraging support of the Legacy PACIn addition to the well know America First partners Legacy PAC also has a high-profile advisory board consisting of Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain :Legacy PAC Advisory Board member Dr. Kelli Ward is the former Arizona State GOP Chair and high-profile America First pundit.Legacy PAC Advisory Board member Martha Boneta Fain is a Trump bundler (fundraiser) and political consultant. Fain is also a high profile America First pundit and plans on hosting a Mar-A-Lago , or Bedminster , event for the Legacy PAC endorsed candidates for the 2024 cycle.

