Legacy PAC commences fundraising efforts led by Mark Finchem to help elect the next generation of conservative leaders
Mark Finchem , Jared Craig and Stan Fitzgerald causal at Georgia Leadership CR Media Warroom Strategy conference
Partner’s Mark Finchem, Jared Craig and Stan Fitzgerald officially launched PAC fundraising efforts July 5th to support America First candidates
We can not think of a better time to officially start fundraising for patriots than July 4th week , with Mark Finchem leading you can be assured the funds will be helping the right candidates”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy PAC political action committee was formed several months ago with the concept of being funded and active for the 2024 election cycle. After some restructuring of personnel and a high profile kick off earlier this year, in Washington DC, fundraising efforts have officially begun.
— Jared Craig President Legacy PAC
The PAC’s ethos are clearly aligned with the America First ideology. With a finalized board consisting of Trump loyalists, the venture is poised to attempt making significant advancements in the movement known as “Saving America”.
"We waited for the right team to be in place before we launched our fundraising efforts , the PAC now has the right team so it’s Trump speed ahead " said Stan Fitzgerald Legacy PAC partner.
Legacy PAC Partner Mark Finchem a former police officer, who was Trump endorsed for his run to be Arizona Secretary of State last cycle started fundraising calls immediately after the July 4th holiday.
Legacy PAC Attorney Jared Craig is a former prosecutor, who ran for congress in Georgia last cycle on the America First platform, and is currently the Georgia state chapter president of Veterans for America First.
Legacy PAC Partner Stan Fitzgerald is a retired police detective who is the national President of Veterans for Trump, he is a grass roots leader that has been focused on promoting candidates who will push back on government overreach and abuse of power. Fitzgerald chronicles his involvement and motivations with the movement on his personal website : https://stan-fitzgerald.com/
Legacy PAC Advisory Board member Dr. Kelli Ward is the former Arizona State GOP Chair and high-profile America First pundit.
Legacy PAC Advisory Board member Martha Boneta Fain is a Trump bundler (fundraiser) and political consultant. Fain is also a high profile America First pundit and plans on hosting a Mar-A-Lago , or Bedminster , event for the Legacy PAC endorsed candidates for the 2024 cycle.
To find out more information about the PAC , visit the new official website at https://legacypac.org/
