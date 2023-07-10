Velo Labs and Native Partner to Transform Digital Asset Trading
Velo Labs, a blockchain-based financial service company, has partnered with Native, a crypto’s invisible DEX layer, to revolutionize digital asset trading.
Combining Native's unique trading technology and Velo Labs' blockchain infrastructure, we will bring unparalleled liquidity and efficiency to digital asset markets.”SINGAPORE, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Velo Labs, a leading blockchain-based financial service company, has partnered strategically with Native, a crypto’s invisible DEX layer. This collaboration aims to revolutionize digital asset trading by combining Velo Labs' blockchain expertise with Native's innovative trading solution.
Velo Labs is renowned for its scalable and interoperable blockchain solutions, focused on fostering financial inclusion. By teaming up with Native, Velo Labs further strengthens its commitment to providing value and driving the adoption of digital assets globally.
Native has gained recognition as crypto’s invisible DEX layer, helping projects build their UI-embedded DEXs with access to liquidity across the entire Native network. The partnership with Native allows Velo Labs to build its own DEX, addressing liquidity challenges and improving the overall trading experience for users.
The Velo Labs and Native partnership holds promise for the digital asset ecosystem, promoting increased participation and mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.
"We are excited to partner with Native to transform digital asset trading," said Lertluck Leela-Amornsin, Head of Commercial at Velo Labs. "By leveraging Native's unique trading technology and Velo Labs' blockchain infrastructure, we will bring unparalleled liquidity and efficiency to digital asset markets."
"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to redefine digital asset trading. Together with Velo Labs, we look forward to creating a seamless trading experience and unlocking new opportunities for traders worldwide." Meina , Co-founder of Native.
Velo Labs and Native are committed to innovation, financial inclusion, and empowering individuals through blockchain solutions. This partnership signifies a transformative step towards reshaping the digital asset landscape.
About Velo Labs
Velo Labs is a financial technology company using blockchain technology to create a compliance-first financial ecosystem through products and services such as Universe. With scalable and interoperable solutions, Velo Labs aims to enhance global asset movement and financial inclusion and drive mainstream adoption of digital assets.
About Native
Native is crypto’s invisible DEX layer that helps projects build their UI-embedded DEXs with access to liquidity across the entire Native network. With Native, you get the efficiency of a centralized exchange (CEX) with a DEX's self-custody and on-chain settlement.
