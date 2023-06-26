Velo Labs Raises $10 Million to Accelerate Growth of its Revolutionary "Web3+" Financial Ecosystem
Velo Labs has raised $10 million to grow its “Web3+” financial ecosystem, enabling global assets' trustless, formless, borderless, and limitless movement.
We're thrilled about this collaboration and appreciate the support from DWF Labs. This partnership will play a crucial role in enhancing the seamless global movement of assets.”SINGAPORE, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Velo Labs Technology Inc. has raised $10 million to grow its “Web3+” financial ecosystem, enabling the trustless, formless, borderless, and limitless movement of assets worldwide.
Combining Web 3.0 products with the compliance-friendly approach, Velo Labs’ “Web3+” financial ecosystem will serve as a core infrastructure to onboard the current global economic activities to the blockchain, starting with multi-assets trading on Universe and an upcoming crypto payment super-app, Orbit. The funding will support Velo Labs’ mission to connect businesses and individuals with a global pool of funds and supercharge the velocity of money worldwide.
Global digital asset market maker and multi-stage Web 3.0 investment firm DWF Labs let the $10M round.
“We're thrilled about this collaboration and appreciate the support from DWF Labs in recognizing the immense potential of our Web3+ ecosystem. This partnership will play a crucial role in enhancing the seamless global movement of assets. With the long-term financial support pledged, we plan to expand our ecosystem and drive the growth of our VStablecions by developing innovative core products, as well as other auxiliary services, and expanding global partnership.” stated Tridbodi Arunanondchai, Vice President of Velo Labs Technology Inc.
"We're thrilled to lead the round for Velo Labs, one of the fastest growing communities in Southeast Asia, and to support their vision of building an innovative Web 3+ ecosystem. With the launch of Universe and the ongoing development of Orbit, we look forward to seeing Velo Labs Technology Inc.'s continued success in the asset-oriented smart contract space." - Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner of DWF Labs.
About Velo Labs
Velo Labs is a financial technology company using blockchain technology to create a compliance-first financial ecosystem through products and services such as Universe. With scalable and interoperable solutions, Velo Labs aims to enhance global asset movement and financial inclusion while driving mainstream adoption of digital assets.
About DWF Labs
DWF Labs is the global digital asset market maker and multi-stage Web3 investment firm, supporting portfolio companies from token listing to market making to OTC trading solutions.
