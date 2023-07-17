Innocent Lives Foundation, and LeVar Burton, Ending Child Exploitation Gala Tickets are on Sale Now

LeVar Burton

The fundraising Gala will serve to bring awareness and fuel support for the Innocent Lives Foundation's crucial mission of ending child exploitation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Innocent Lives Foundation (ILF), a non-profit organization aimed at ending child exploitation, has announced the sale of tickets to its Ending Child Exploitation Gala. This exclusive California formal event will occur on September 23, 2023, at the Castaway Burbank in Burbank, California. The Gala will start at 6 pm (PDT). ILF promises an evening brimming with music, entertainment, and compelling narratives shared by individuals at the forefront of the battle against child exploitation. Legendary actor and director LeVar Burton, a champion for children, will host the event. Registration ends Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 7:00 pm (PDT). Tickets to the event can be found at http://www.innocentlivesfoundation.org/gala.

"When you donate, purchase a ticket or become a sponsor, your support is invaluable and can help to change the lives of children around the world," says the Innocent Lives Foundation.

Founded in 2017, the Innocent Lives Foundation is a charitable organization identifying online child predators to facilitate prosecution. As a non-vigilante entity, the foundation collaborates globally with law enforcement agencies. Their vision is to create a world where every child can enjoy an innocent life. Leveraging pioneering online investigative methods, the dedicated team at ILF tirelessly tracks down the most dangerous offenders, including pedophiles, sexual predators, and human traffickers. They subsequently supply crucial evidence and identifying details to law enforcement agencies both in the United States and internationally, aiding in the apprehension and arrest of these individuals.

Since its establishment, the organization has actively handled hundreds of cases, with nearly 500 accepted by law enforcement. Standing on the principle of no vigilantism, ILF focuses on creating no loopholes for predators. At the Innocent Lives Foundation, the priority lies in protecting and serving endangered children. Whether it's making decisions, formulating policies, or strategizing for the future, their primary question is always, "How will this impact children?"

"It can cost up to $5,000 to produce one file sent to law enforcement. Let's make a world where all children can live innocent lives," says the Innocent Lives Foundation.

To learn more about the Innocent Lives Foundation, click here: https://www.innocentlivesfoundation.org/