RUSSIA, July 7 - The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.

21st meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan

Moscow hosted the regular 21st meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan, chaired jointly by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev. The event was attended by representatives of the relevant entities, ministries and agencies of the two countries.

The parties reviewed the annual results of bilateral cooperation in trade and the economy, industry, energy, transport, agriculture, finance, healthcare, culture, science, interregional cooperation, education and tourism.

Interregional cooperation is getting stronger. More than 70 regions of the Russian Federation maintain trade and economic ties with Azerbaijan. Twelve Russian regions have signed agreements on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In November 2022, Baku hosted the 11th Russian-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum with over 700 participants. This year the event will be held in Russia.

The countries are cooperating to support and develop small and medium-sized enterprises, and ensure economic mobility and socio-economic stability.

They promote contacts among business communities. The Russian-Azerbaijani Business Council is very active; during the first half of 2023, more than ten practical events, including business missions, conferences and roundtable discussions were organised with Business Council participation.

Russian-Azerbaijani industrial cooperation is developing successfully.

Participants in the meeting also focused on transport and logistics. They noted progress in the organisation of international checkpoints.

The parties highlighted constructive interaction between the customs services of Russia and Azerbaijan aimed at speeding up customs clearance.

The countries also effectively cooperate in ensuring the sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population.

The parties have established an interdepartmental Russian-Azerbaijani working group on food safety.

They noted the high level of Russian-Azerbaijani cultural and humanitarian relations.

Russia and Azerbaijan are developing bilateral cooperation in higher education and youth policy. In February 2023, Russia put forward an initiative to hold the first Russian-Azerbaijani scientific and educational forum in Baku.

In 2022, the ministries of culture held a Russian-Azerbaijani dialogue of cultural figures and a Russian-Azerbaijani library forum as part of celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. This year, the Russian side has also prepared a rich cultural programme.

At the end of the meeting, the parties signed the final record of the 21st meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

They confirmed their interest in continuing a constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani relations in all areas of cooperation.