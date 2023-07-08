A New Partnership makes Ohio a Prime Destination for Families and Businesses looking for Economic and Social Prosperity

Traditional education and economic development are coming together to lead the way in using existing funds to build America’s new globally competitive workforce

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative school districts are taking a direct approach to be a valued partner in attracting businesses and families. In Ohio, for example, leaders within the Chesapeake community have leveraged existing federal funds from the US Department of Education to ensure students in their schools are the rising tide that will lift the whole community.“There is an extensive opportunity workforce in our disadvantaged and underrepresented families,” says Dr Tom Reed, VP of Heroic Ohio, “If we can provide the proper training and support, these families could become the foundation of a newly right-skilled ‘ Heroic USA Workforce ’ trained and engaged in delivering America’s new competitive advantage.”Chesapeake’s entire effort rests on a comprehensive economic development model that focuses existing resources (i.e. federal funds) on elementary school age kids who will become the future workforce for those companies setting up shop in Ohio. And as importantly, the parents of those kids can have immediate upskilling opportunities to fill better jobs in Ohio.This is economic development in its most effective form, creating a working partnership between education, economic development and private businesses.“Educating our children and attracting new business and families to a region were once separate initiatives. Now, we are taking an integrated approach where the whole is much greater than the sum of the parts. It is sustainable and gives our families real hope for social and economic prosperity regardless of their zip code”, says Doug Hale, Superintendent of Chesapeake School District.“There is a new way of doing business, and the world is becoming a very small place”, says Scott Dow, Founder of Heroic Game Day , “America has some very exciting opportunities and it all starts with making heroic moves for, and investments in, the children and their parents in a way that delivers an abundant and right-skilled workforce now and in the future. This is what we do.”“Chesapeake is a beacon of hope, welcoming new families and new businesses to come and join the initiative to create the world's greatest workforce - the Heroic USA Workforce", invites Doug Hale.The future is brighter than ever in Chesapeake!About Heroic Education and the Heroic USA WorkforceHeroic Education, implements platforms such as Heroic Game Day, which is the leading kid-driven, game-based skills learning platform for K-6 students. We engage, scale and guarantee reading, math and life skills proficiency. We work with leading technology companies, sports figures, schools, parents and states that want to lead and deliver the most innovative and scalable workforce development in the country. We motivate kids (long-term solution) and their parents (immediate solution) to learn and apply the life skills of success, recognizing that kids learn best when they play. This delivers the Heroic USA Workforce the business and family community needs to lead the semiconductor industry. www.heroiceducation.com

