Dr. Neil Powe named recipient of the 2023 Montague Cobb Institute Cato T. Laurencin Lifetime Research Award.
At the NMA Opening Ceremony Program on July 29th 2023, the W. Montague Cobb Health Institute will recognize Dr. Neil Powe with its highest research award.
Dr. Powe has been a lead research scientist on renal disease, public health and excels as a medical trailblazer.”WASHINGTON, DC, US, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The W. Montague Cobb Health Institute is pleased to recognize and present it's highest research award for 2023 to Dr. Neil Powe. His ongoing contributions to the scientific community over the last 4 decades has been exemplary. During that span he has added to the knowledge of complex health conditions and continues to further our understanding of renal disease and public health. The award will be presented at the National Medical Association Convention Opening Ceremony on July 29th 2023 in New Orleans, LA.
Neil R. Powe, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., trained in internal medicine, epidemiology, and health services research. He completed residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania where he was also a Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholar. Dr. Powe is a member of the Institute of Medicine, American Society of Clinical Investigation, the Association of American Physicians, the American Society of Epidemiology, a Master of the American College of Physicians, and Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the former chair of the National Advisory Committee of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Among his honors are the John M. Eisenberg National Award for Career Achievement in Research from the Society of General Internal Medicine, the Distinguished Educator Award from the Association for Clinical Research Training, the Belding H. Scribner Award from the American Society of Nephrology, the Diversity Award from the Association of Professors of Medicine, and the David M. Hume Award from the National Kidney Foundation.
Prior to his position at University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), Dr. Powe was the inaugural James F. Fries Professor of Medicine and University Distinguished Service Professor of Medicine in the Department of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he directed the Welch Center for Prevention, Epidemiology, and Clinical Research, and the Training, Education, and Career Development Program for the Clinical and Translational Science Institute.
Dr. Powe’s research has involved clinical epidemiology, health services research, and patient outcomes research using prospective methods of randomized controlled trials and cohort studies, cost-effectiveness analysis, meta-analysis, retrospective analyses of administrative databases, and survey research. He has extensive experience in developing and measuring outcomes in chronic kidney disease. Dr. Powe is author of more than 500 articles including studies of early referral of chronic kidney disease patients, patient-physician contact in dialysis care, cost-effectiveness of screening or proteinuria, racial differences in cardiovascular procedure use among CKD patients, effect of treatment modalities on survival, outcomes of dialysis care by type of ownership, access to transplantation, and organ donation. He recently was Co-Chair of the National Kidney Foundation – American Society of Nephrology Task Force on reassessing the use of race in diagnosing kidney disease that released national recommendations.
