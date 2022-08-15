Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice receives Montague Cobb Lifetime Achievement Award at National Medical Association Event
At the NMA meeting July 30th, Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice was the recipient of the Montague Cobb Lifetime Achievement Award & also selected as Cobb Lecturer.
We salute Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice and thank her for her many years of dedicated service to the NMA and to the Cobb Institute.”WASHINGTON, DC, US, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Opening Ceremony and Awards Program on July 30th 2022, the Cobb Institute recognized exemplary individual with its highest annual award. Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice was the recipient of the W. Montague Cobb Lifetime Achievement Award. Additionally, Dr. Rice, was also named the 2022 Cobb Lecturer. This year’s signature, Cobb Institute program was titled, “Medical School Admissions for Students of African Descent: Reimagining the Pathway to Success”
— Randall C. Morgan Jr., M.D., M.B.A.- President & CEO, The Cobb Institute
Dr. Randall Morgan stated, “As a tribute to Dr. Rice's vision to diversify the physician and scientific workforce she has been pivotal in revolutionizing the field of healthcare and the Cobb Institute is honored to have her serve as the 2022 Keynote Lecturer for the Cobb Symposium.”
Valerie Montgomery Rice, M.D., FACOG, provides a valuable combination of experience at the highest levels of patient care and medical research, as well as organizational management and public health policy. Marrying her transformational leadership acumen and strategic thinking to tackle challenging management issues, she has a track record of redesigning complex organizations’ infrastructures
to reflect the needs of evolving strategic environments and position the organization for success through sustainability tactics.
The sixth president of Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) and the first woman to lead the freestanding medical institution, Montgomery Rice serves as both the president and CEO. A renowned infertility specialist and researcher, she most recently served as dean and executive vice president of MSM, where she has served since 2011.
Prior to joining MSM, Montgomery Rice held faculty positions and leadership roles at various health centers, including academic health centers. Most notably, she was the founding director of the Center for Women’s Health Research at Meharry Medical College, one of the nation’s first research centers devoted to studying diseases that disproportionately impact women of color. Dedicated to the creation and advancement of health equity, Montgomery Rice lends her vast experience and talents to programs that enhance pipeline opportunities for academically diverse learners, diversifies the physician and scientific workforce, and fosters equity in health care access and health outcomes.
To this end, she holds memberships in various organizations and participates on a number of boards, such as the following: member, National Academy of Medicine, the Association of American Medical Colleges Council of Deans, and the Horatio Alger Association and board of directors for The Metro Atlanta Chamber, Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine, The Nemours Foundation, UnitedHealth Group, Westside Future Fund, Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation, Headspace, Wellpath and CARE.
Montgomery Rice has received numerous accolades and honors. She was named to the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans and received the 2017 Horatio Alger Award. For three consecutive years (2016–2018) Georgia Trend Magazine selected Montgomery Rice as one of the 100 Most Influential Georgians. Other honors include the following: The Dean Griffin Community Service Award from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Girls Inc. 2019 Smart Award, The National Medical Association OB/GYN 2019 Legend of the Section Award, The Turknett Leadership Character Award (2018), Visions of Excellence Award, Atlanta Business League (2018), Links Incorporated Co-Founders
Award (2018), Trumpet Vanguard Award (2015), The Dorothy I. Height Crystal Stair Award (2014), National Coalition of 100 Black Women - Women of Impact (2014), YWCA – Women of Achievement of Atlanta (2014) and Nashville (2007), American Medical Women’s Association Elizabeth Blackwell Medal (2011) and Working Mother Media Multicultural Women’s Legacy Award (2011).
A Georgia native, Montgomery Rice holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a medical degree from Harvard Medical School, an honorary degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School and a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree from Rush University.
All reflect her lifetime commitment to education, service, and the advancement of health equity. She completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Emory University School of Medicine and her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Hutzel Hospital.
Montgomery Rice is married to her fellow Georgia Institute of Technology alumnus, Melvin Rice Jr., and they have two children: Jayne and Melvin III.
Winston Price, MD- CTIO
The W. Montague Cobb/NMA Health Institute
wprice@thecobbinstitute.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other