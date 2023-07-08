Re: Woodstock Ave - RUC
WOODSTOCK AVE IS NOW OPEN.
Woodstock Avenue between N Main St and Stratton Rd in Rutland City is currently closed.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should avoid this area and seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.