Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,604 in the last 365 days.

Re: Woodstock Ave - RUC

WOODSTOCK AVE IS NOW OPEN.

From: Sheehan, Nicholas via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, July 7, 2023 3:24 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Woodstock Ave - RUC

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Rutland Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Woodstock Avenue between N Main St and Stratton Rd in Rutland City is currently closed. 

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should avoid this area and seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

You just read:

Re: Woodstock Ave - RUC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more