Groundbreaking Study Led by Dr. Heather Sandison Shows Improved Cognitive Function in Individuals with Cognitive Decline

Dr. Heather Sandison is a renowned naturopathic doctor specializing in neurocognitive medicine. With expertise in Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia (ADRD) care, she is dedicated to advancing integrative approaches to address cognitive decline.
These findings offer new possibilities for individuals with cognitive impairment and raise hope for potentially reversing the course of the disease.”ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Heather Sandison, a leading expert in Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia (ADRD) care, has recently published a groundbreaking study in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, highlighting significant improvements in cognitive function among individuals with cognitive decline. The study employed a multimodal, individualized care plan and offers new hope for managing and potentially reversing cognitive impairment.
The study, titled "Improved Cognition in People with Cognitive Decline: A Multimodal Intervention Approach," focused on individuals with objective cognitive impairment (OCI), a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Sandison and her team recruited 34 participants from the San Diego, CA area to receive a comprehensive intervention based on potential contributors to cognitive decline, such as lifestyle changes, nutraceutical support, and medications.
Over the course of six months, the participants underwent regular clinical visits and received ongoing nutrition support through weekly phone calls. Cognitive function was assessed using the Cambridge Brain Sciences (CBS) battery and the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) at baseline, one, three, and six months.
The results of the study were highly encouraging. After six months of intervention, the participants demonstrated significant improvements in cognitive function. MoCA scores increased from 19.6 ± 3.1 to 21.7 ± 6.2 (p = 0.013), indicating enhanced cognitive performance. Moreover, significant improvements were observed across all domains of the CBS cognitive battery, including memory, reasoning, verbal ability, and concentration.
Dr. Sandison commented, "Our study provides compelling evidence that a multimodal, individualized approach to cognitive decline management can lead to significant improvements in cognitive function. These findings offer new possibilities for individuals with cognitive impairment and raise hope for potentially reversing the course of the disease."
The study's results have important implications for the field of Alzheimer's research and care. They highlight the importance of addressing cognitive decline through a holistic and personalized approach, targeting various factors that contribute to the progression of the disease. By employing lifestyle modifications, nutraceutical support, and medications tailored to each individual's needs, the study demonstrates the feasibility and impact of a multimodal intervention approach to cognitive impairment.
Further research is warranted to validate and expand upon these findings. Dr. Sandison's study represents a significant step forward in understanding and treating cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease. It underscores the importance of personalized, comprehensive care for individuals with cognitive impairment and sets the stage for future advancements in the field.###
About Dr. Heather Sandison:
Dr. Heather Sandison is a renowned naturopathic doctor specializing in neurocognitive medicine and the founder of Solcere and Marama. With expertise in Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia (ADRD) care, Dr. Sandison is dedicated to advancing integrative approaches to address cognitive decline. Her research and clinical work focus on developing personalized, multimodal interventions to improve cognitive function and quality of life for individuals with cognitive impairments. She is committed to advancing research and innovative approaches to Alzheimer's and cognitive decline management, providing hope for patients and families.
