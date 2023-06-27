Transforming Lives: Clear Mind Center and Dr. Heather Sandison Redefine Alzheimer's Care
A resident at the Clear Mind Center receives Vielight Therapy, just one of the modalities available at the Clear Mind Center to reverse Alzheimer's Dementia.
By addressing the root causes, incorporating lifestyle interventions, and empowering individuals and caregivers, we can bring about positive, life changing improvements in cognition.”WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clear Mind Center, in collaboration with Dr. Heather Sandison, a renowned naturopathic doctor specializing in neurocognitive medicine, is revolutionizing the landscape of Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia (ADRD) care. By combining their expertise in senior living and innovative approaches, the Clear Mind Center and Dr. Sandison are empowering individuals with Alzheimer's Disease to improve their condition and quality of life by applying personalized lifestyle interventions found to improve cognition in a residential care setting.
— Dr. Heather Sandison
Dr. Sandison served as the lead clinical investigator and lead author on a peer-reviewed clinical trial titled “Observed Improvement in Cognition During a Personalized Lifestyle Intervention in People with Cognitive Decline” to be published this August in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease. Pre-print is currently available online DOI 10.2322 (https://content.iospress.com/articles/journal-of-alzheimers-disease/jad230004). She is now applying these interventions in a residential setting to increase access beyond her patient base.
The Clear Mind Center, a part of the esteemed Marama Experience, introduces a groundbreaking memory care facility that challenges traditional approaches. Located in Wichita, Kansas, the Clear Mind Center offers assisted living spaces specifically designed for individuals with Alzheimer's Disease where the latest science of brain health is put into action. The center's mission is to improve residents' cognitive abilities and functional independence, ultimately aiming for their successful return to their homes.
Dr. Heather Sandison, the founder of Solcere Clinic and Marama, the first immersive full-service residential care focused on recovery, is an influential figure in the field of neurocognitive medicine. She has partnered with award winning Axiom Health Care to expand the Marama mission and its approach to Alzheimer’s care to open the Clear Mind Center in Wichita, Kansas.
"I have seen the transformative power of comprehensive care and the potential for reversing Alzheimer's in patients and Marama residents. By addressing the root causes, incorporating lifestyle interventions, and empowering individuals and caregivers, we can bring about positive, life changing improvements in cognition," explains Dr. Sandison
Through a combination of diet and lifestyle therapies, cognitive interventions, and comprehensive support, the Clear Mind Center, Marama and Dr. Heather Sandison offers an effective approach to Alzheimer's care. Their programs emphasize personalized treatment plans, brain healthy meals, physical exercise, sensory stimulation, engaging activities, and cognitive therapies. The dedicated team of healthcare professionals and caregivers at the Clear Mind Center go beyond traditional care, emphasizing a person-centered approach that promotes dignity, independence, and purpose, and most importantly improvement, for residents. The unique atmosphere nurtures a sense of belonging, where stories of strength and improvement unfold daily.
Dr. Heather Sandison's expertise and dedication to neurocognitive medicine have garnered national recognition. Her contributions to the field extend beyond her clinical research and Marama, as she hosts the Reverse Alzheimer's Summit, engaging in discussions with renowned experts in the field.
Joining forces, the Clear Mind Center and Dr. Heather Sandison aims to improve the lives of individuals with Alzheimer's Disease and their families. Combining their knowledge, resources, and unwavering dedication, they are redefining Alzheimer's care by improving cognitive capabilities and memory in residents while instilling hope in a once hopeless condition.
For more information about the Clear Mind Center's innovative approach to memory care or to apply for assisted living spaces, visit https://www.maramaexperience.com/apply-now-cmc/. To learn more about Dr. Heather Sandison's contributions to neurocognitive medicine and her groundbreaking work, visit https://www.drheathersandison.com/.
Clear Mind Center
Introducing Clear Mind Center, a groundbreaking collaboration between Marama and Axiom Healthcare Centers. Nestled within Axiom's cutting-edge facility in Wichita, Kansas, our self-contained unit offers exclusive programming and services designed by Dr. Sandison, influenced by Marama and the Bredesen Protocol. With its own dining, common areas, and private rooms, Clear Mind Center provides personalized care by staff trained in Marama and Bredesen methods. Residents also enjoy access to host facility amenities, including a library, gym, theater, spa, and more. Experience transformative care and support at Clear Mind Center, where lives are enriched through innovation and compassion. https://www.maramaexperience.com/apply-now-cmc
About Dr. Heather Sandison
Dr. Heather Sandison is a renowned expert in Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia (ADRD) care, with a proven track record of advancing the field. Operating Solcere, a medical clinic at the forefront of ADRD treatment (https://www.solcere.com/), Dr. Sandison brings innovative approaches to patient care. She has also established the esteemed Marama Experience residential living facility exclusively catering to individuals with ADRD (https://www.maramaexperience.com/).
In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Sandison's contributions extend to research and education. She has published groundbreaking research in the prestigious Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, shedding new light on ADRD management and treatment strategies. Furthermore, she is preparing to release a forthcoming book that explores groundbreaking methods for reversing Alzheimer's disease, offering hope and practical guidance for patients and their caregivers.
To further empower caregivers, patients, and families, Dr. Sandison provides online courses (https://www.maramaexperience.com/marama-at-home-course/) and engaging webinars (https://www.maramaathome.com/webinar/). Her expertise and dedication to comprehensive care have earned her recognition as a leading figure in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Discover the transformative impact of Dr. Sandison's work at the provided website links.
