N.C. Plant Conservation Board to meet July 19

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
FRIDAY, JULY 7, 2023

CONTACT:

Joy Goforth, plant pest administrator
NCDA&CS Plant Industry Division
919-707-3753; joy.goforth@ncagr.gov

N.C. Plant Conservation Board to meet July 19

WHO/WHAT:

The N.C. Plant Conservation Board will meet to discuss items related to land conservation, stewardship efforts of the N.C. Plant Conservation Program, and regulatory matters.

 

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 
WHERE:

Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center, 4400 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh

The public may also join the meeting via Microsoft Teams meeting ID 224 448 736 549 or by phone at number +1 984 204 1487 (conference ID 380 518 919#) Please contact Joy Goforth (information below) for meeting pass code.

 
BACKGROUND
INFORMATION:

The N.C. Plant Conservation Program develops regulations, voluntary programs, and cooperative partnerships to help protect imperiled species and their habitats. Responsibilities include the listing of North Carolina's endangered, threatened, and special concern plant species and the development of conservation programs designed to permanently protect them. Acquisition and management of important plant sites and habitats are among methods used to boost and preserve native plants and their ecosystems.

Contact Joy Goforth at 919-707-3753 or by email at joy.goforth@ncagr.gov for more details and Teams pass code.

-30-1

 

