St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR x 2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A4005004
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks – Vermont State Police
CONTACT#:802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/07/2023 at 1532 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Clear Meadow Ln., Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: VCOR x 2
ACCUSED: Zachary Avery
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a verbal dispute at a residence on Clear Meadow Ln., in Bradford, Vermont. Troopers identified Zachary Avery (28) of Hartford, VT at the residence and one of the parties involved. Investigation revealed Avery violated his conditions of court ordered release. Avery was taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks. Avery was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/12/2023 at 0800 hours
COURT: Chelsea
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
Office: 802-748-3111
E-mail: Gabriel.schrauf@vermont.gov