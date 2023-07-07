St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR x 2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A4005004

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks – Vermont State Police

CONTACT#:802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/07/2023 at 1532 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clear Meadow Ln., Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: VCOR x 2

ACCUSED: Zachary Avery

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a verbal dispute at a residence on Clear Meadow Ln., in Bradford, Vermont. Troopers identified Zachary Avery (28) of Hartford, VT at the residence and one of the parties involved. Investigation revealed Avery violated his conditions of court ordered release. Avery was taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks. Avery was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/12/2023 at 0800 hours

COURT: Chelsea

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

E-mail: Gabriel.schrauf@vermont.gov