Submit Release
News Search

There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,628 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR x 2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A4005004

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION:   St. Johnsbury Barracks – Vermont State Police                 

CONTACT#:802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/07/2023 at 1532 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Clear Meadow Ln., Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: VCOR x 2

 

ACCUSED: Zachary Avery                                   

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a verbal dispute at a residence on Clear Meadow Ln., in Bradford, Vermont. Troopers identified Zachary Avery (28) of Hartford, VT at the residence and one of the parties involved. Investigation revealed Avery violated his conditions of court ordered release. Avery was taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks. Avery was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, at a later date and time.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/12/2023 at 0800 hours 

COURT: Chelsea

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

E-mail: Gabriel.schrauf@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR x 2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more