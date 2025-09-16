Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrants & False Information to Police

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2005117

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/15/2025 / 11:11pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 S Exit 1 / US Route 4

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, False Information to Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Christina Garrison

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 15, 2025, at approximately 2311 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a passenger of the vehicle, identified as Christina Garrison, age 36 of Bradford, had provided a false identity to Troopers and had active in-state warrants from Washington County for grand larceny, retail theft, and aggravated vehicle operation without owner’s consent. Garrison was taken into custody, transported to the Hartford Police Department, and lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility. She was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 10-28-15 at 0830 to answer to the charge of false information.

COURT ACTION: YES

BAIL: $1,700

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2025, 08:30 am

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal (at Woodstock)

MUGSHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time