Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrants & False Information to Police
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2005117
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/15/2025 / 11:11pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 S Exit 1 / US Route 4
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, False Information to Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Christina Garrison
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 15, 2025, at approximately 2311 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a passenger of the vehicle, identified as Christina Garrison, age 36 of Bradford, had provided a false identity to Troopers and had active in-state warrants from Washington County for grand larceny, retail theft, and aggravated vehicle operation without owner’s consent. Garrison was taken into custody, transported to the Hartford Police Department, and lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility. She was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 10-28-15 at 0830 to answer to the charge of false information.
COURT ACTION: YES
BAIL: $1,700
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2025, 08:30 am
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal (at Woodstock)
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Fynn
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
802-234-9933
