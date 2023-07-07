Employers Not Liable for Exposing Workers' Families to COVID, California Supreme Court Says

(Subscription required) Requiring employers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from the workplace to workers' families would create a significant and unpredictable burden, Associate Justice Carol Corrigan wrote.
Jul 6, 2023
