Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Terrance McCaffrey to the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Terrance McCaffrey to the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children. This appointment is effective August 2, 2023.

 

Terrance McCaffrey

McCaffrey, of Tallahassee, is the Deputy Director of Operations for Civil Air Patrol. Formerly the Vice President of Military and Defense Programs for Enterprise Florida, McCaffrey is a veteran of the United States Air Force, retiring with the rank of Colonel. He currently serves on the Florida Veterans Foundation Board of Directors. McCaffrey earned his bachelor’s degree in human factors engineering from the United States Air Force Academy, his master’s degree in public administration from Midwestern State University, his master’s degree in national resource strategy from National Defense University, and his master’s degree in military art and airpower art from Air University.

 

