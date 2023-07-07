Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Metropolitan Planning Organization of Miami-Dade County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Roberto Alonso, Eric Diaz-Padron, and Rodolfo Pages to the Metropolitan Planning Organization of Miami-Dade County.

 

Roberto Alonso

Alonso, of Miami Lakes, is the Vice President of Business Development at Costa Realtors and a Miami-Dade County School Board Member. He is the former Chair of the Town of Miami Lakes’ Public Safety Committee and is a Trustee at Miami Dade College. Alonso earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida International University.

 

Eric Diaz-Padron

Diaz-Padron, of West Miami, is the Mayor of the City of West Miami, the Principal of EDP International Consulting, LLC, and is an Attorney at Diaz-Padron Law, P.A. He has served on the City of West Miami Commission since 2019. Diaz-Padron earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida International University and his juris doctor from the University of Miami.

 

Rodolfo Pages

Pages, of Miami Beach, is the Managing Director of Caoba Capital Partners. He is active in his community and serves on the True North Classical Academy Board of Directors. Pages earned his bachelor’s degree in systems analysis and master’s degree in business administration from the University of Miami.

 

