Auscura's SmartContact™ platform provides automation for digital patient engagement and value-based performance

Auscura enhances patient outcomes through secure messaging and internal benchmarking. These tactics boost satisfaction, mitigate risk, and reduce admissions.

Derived from the Latin words Aus, meaning "to listen," and cura, meaning "to help," Auscura reflects our dedication to understanding and addressing the concerns of all healthcare stakeholders." — Julie Danker, MSW; CXO, Auscura

Auscura's SmartContact™ platform enables messaging between patients, physicians, nurses, and case managers, streamlining healthcare operations, and key features include:

1 - Issues Screening: Efficiently identify and prioritize patient wellbeing issues for timely resolution.

2 - Complaint Management: Streamline the real-time management of patient complaints.

3 - Care Coordination: Enhance care coordination with the digital engagement of patients and staff.

4 - Provider Benchmarking: Measure performance indicators to drive continuous improvement.

5 - Department Reports: Generate performance reports to identify improvement opportunities.

6 - Gratitude Streaming: Foster a culture of appreciation by sharing words of gratitude with teams.

SmartContact™ improves clinical outcomes, enhances the patient experience, and increases professional satisfaction. The following examples demonstrate diverse problem-solving capabilities.

Hospital Admission Avoidance: The average adult admission rate in a suburban emergency department (ED) was 30%. Through coaching and using SmartContact™, the physician with the highest admission rate, initially at 40%, dropped below the group average, significantly improving resource utilization.

Patient Experience Optimization: The Visiting Nurses Association Health Group, after adopting SmartContact™, witnessed improvements in their national HH-CAHPS ranking, specifically in provider-patient communication. Clinical issues were reported by patients and promptly resolved, resulting in better patient satisfaction and higher staff performance.

ED Over-use Reduction: Auscura’s care coordination module was designed to control ED “super users”– patients with 12 or more visits per year. By optimizing case manager workflows, including case identification, care plan creation, and interdisciplinary communication automation, super user visits were significantly reduced, resulting in an annual cost savings of $440,000 compared to a program cost of $55,000. These results were shared at the IHI conference.

Auscura is committed to transforming healthcare through innovative technology solutions like SmartContact™, empowering healthcare providers to deliver exceptional care while driving operational efficiency and improved outcomes.