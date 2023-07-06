Submit Release
Combined Task Force 151 Staff Visit Japanese Navy Ship

Personnel from Combined Task Force (CTF) 151 were welcomed aboard Japanese destroyer JS Ikazuchi (DD 107) during the ship’s scheduled stop in Bahrain, where Combined Maritime Forces is headquartered. The task force staff briefed crewmembers on multilateral counter-piracy efforts across the region.

“It is good to see so many nations actively involved in suppressing piracy throughout our area of operations ensuring the high seas remain free from piracy,” said Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Ko Seung-bum, the task force commander.

Ikazuchi is operating in the Middle East to support regional counter-piracy patrols.

Established in 2009, CTF 151 conducts maritime security operations to deter, disrupt and suppress piracy and armed robbery at sea, outside the Horn of Africa. The task force consists of 30 staff who regularly collaborate with more than 19 countries on the counter-piracy mission throughout the region.

