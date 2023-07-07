USS Fort Lauderdale Holds First Change of Command

Quaresimo, a native of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, became Fort Lauderdale’s first commanding officer after assuming command in September 2020. He led USS Fort Lauderdale through the ship’s delivery, commissioning, and post-delivery tests and trials.

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to be the first commanding officer of the Mighty USS Fort Lauderdale.” Quaresimo said.

During the ceremony, Quaresimo thanked the crew for their hard work, dedication and service to their country during his time as commanding officer.

“Made of saltwater and excellence, the Sailors and Marines aboard Fort Lauderdale represent the best our nation has to offer and I am honored to have had the opportunity to serve with them." said Quaresimo.

Also during Quaresimo’s tenure, he led members of the crew on visits to the ships namesake city on many occasions, working with the civilian commissioning committee to build strong bonds in with the city and its citizens.

“We cannot overstate just how much that means to us to know that we are associated with all of the great citizens of the city of Fort Lauderdale,” Quaresimo said. “The commissioning was amazing due to the hard work of the commissioning committee. Thank you for your dedication to our great Navy and Nation. We truly are forever bonded to all of you.”

McCarthy, a native of Templeton, Massachusetts, completed executive and commanding officer tours aboard USS Russell (DDG 59) prior to assuming duty as USS Fort Lauderdale’s commanding officer.

“It is clear to me what an amazing job Capt. Quaresimo has done cultivating the professionalism of this crew,” said McCarthy. “I am humbled to join a team as proficient and professional as the crew of USS Fort Lauderdale!”

The Honorable Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Energy, Installations, and Environment) and Fort Lauderdale’s ship sponsor, served as the ceremony’s key note speaker and spoke highly of the ship, its crew and Capt. Quaresimo.

“Capt. Quaresimo has displayed exceptional leadership as the first commanding officer of the Mighty USS Fort Lauderdale. His dedication and hard work have been instrumental in the successful delivery, commissioning, and early operations of this remarkable ship,” said Berger. “I am confident that Capt. McCarthy will continue to build upon this strong foundation as he leads the USS Fort Lauderdale. As the ship's sponsor, I am proud to be associated with such a talented crew and to witness the extraordinary accomplishments of this vessel.”

Fort Lauderdale is the twelfth Flight I San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and the first to be named for the City of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Fort Lauderdale is a warship designed to embark, transport and land elements of a landing force for a variety of expeditionary warfare missions.

LPDs are used to transport and land Marines, their equipment, and supplies by embarked Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles (AAV) augmented by helicopters or vertical take-off and landing aircraft (MV 22). These ships support amphibious assault, special operations, or expeditionary warfare missions and serve as secondary aviation platforms for amphibious operations.

For more news on USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) visit https://www.facebook.com/FORTLAUDERDALELPD28.