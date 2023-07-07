Submit Release
Being Bear Wise in Wyoming

Bear activity has been high for several weeks and Game and Fish has received many calls about bear sightings or conflicts in the Sheridan area.

Black bears are resident wildlife throughout much of Sheridan and Johnson counties. Though less common, black bears are also sometimes found near Clearmont, Gillette, Wright and Sundance.

Most residential conflicts with bears can be avoided through the efforts of homeowners and businesses to secure attractants out of the reach of bears. Bears can be attracted by residential or business trash, livestock feed, pet food, barbeque grills, fruit trees and bird feeders - both seed and nectar feeders. 

Homeowners should secure attractants, particularly garbage, in a hard-sided building until the morning of pickup. Bear-resistant dumpsters can be purchased or in some cases can be retrofitted by the homeowner to make them bear resistant with examples found online. 

Increasing conflicts are being reported with small livestock being raised in residential settings, such as beehives, chickens, goats, rabbits, other small animals and their feed which can attract a bear. Keeping the animals in a hard-sided building at night and installing electric fences can be effective deterrents.

Learn more about living in bear country on the Game and Fish Bear Wise website


 

