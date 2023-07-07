Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,647 in the last 365 days.

Story Hatchery June 2023 update

Sheridan -

Eagle Lake rainbow trout spawning operations wrapped up in June. Although the spawning season was later than normal, more than 2.4 million eggs were collected. Eyed-eggs were shipped in-state to Speas, Clark’s Fork, Auburn and Ten Sleep hatcheries and rearing stations, and to the Bellvue-Watson Hatchery in Colorado. The ‘eyed’ stage occurs 30 to 60 days after fertilization when the eyes of the fish become visible in the embryo. 

Golden trout spawning operations also took place in June. Almost 230,000 eggs were collected and placed into incubation trays. When the eggs eye-up, they will be shipped to rearing facilities for eventual stocking in Wyoming waters. 

An additional 14,000 golden trout eggs were collected that will be kept for future brood stock. 

The hatchery also hosted more than 4,000 visitors to the facility in June! Newly installed educational signs throughout the facility will improve the self-guided tour experience for future visitors.


 

- WGFD -


 

You just read:

Story Hatchery June 2023 update

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more