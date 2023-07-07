Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,647 in the last 365 days.

Buffalo Game Warden Jim Seeman retires

Sheridan -

After 31 years of service to the State of Wyoming and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Buffalo Game Warden Jim Seeman retired in April 2023.

Seeman began his career in 1992 as a temporary enforcement aid and in 1993 was promoted to game warden trainee in Casper followed by appointment to the Kaycee game warden district in 1995.  He later transferred to Glenrock in 2000 and Buffalo in 2006.  

“He is deeply committed and passionate about Wyoming’s wildlife and is known by his peers for his knack of finding ways to piece together exceptional law enforcement cases by paying attention to the slightest anomalies,” said Game and Fish Chief Game Warden Rick King.  

Seeman received the Sheridan Region Peer recognition award from his colleagues in 2009 and the prestigious Shikar-Safari Wyoming Wildlife Officer of the Year award in 2019 in recognition of his exemplary law enforcement efforts.


 

- WGFD -


 

You just read:

Buffalo Game Warden Jim Seeman retires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more