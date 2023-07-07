Buffalo Game Warden Jim Seeman retires

Sheridan -

After 31 years of service to the State of Wyoming and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Buffalo Game Warden Jim Seeman retired in April 2023.

Seeman began his career in 1992 as a temporary enforcement aid and in 1993 was promoted to game warden trainee in Casper followed by appointment to the Kaycee game warden district in 1995. He later transferred to Glenrock in 2000 and Buffalo in 2006.

“He is deeply committed and passionate about Wyoming’s wildlife and is known by his peers for his knack of finding ways to piece together exceptional law enforcement cases by paying attention to the slightest anomalies,” said Game and Fish Chief Game Warden Rick King.

Seeman received the Sheridan Region Peer recognition award from his colleagues in 2009 and the prestigious Shikar-Safari Wyoming Wildlife Officer of the Year award in 2019 in recognition of his exemplary law enforcement efforts.

- WGFD -