Game and Fish Commission to meet in Wheatland

Public invited to attend in-person, online

7/7/2023 2:53:03 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is July 17-19 in Wheatland. The meeting kicks off with a tour of the Laramie Peak area on Monday. The remainder of the meeting will be held at the Platte County Agriplex, Great Room, 59 Antelope Gap Road. The public is invited to attend in-person or online via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any matter.

The Commission will vote to approve the fiscal year 2024 budget, a 10-year renewal of the Dave Johnston Power Plant Public Access Area in Converse County, a new public access area on the North Platte River, a new public access road and parking area on private land in Carbon County and four regulations:

Chapter 22, Watercraft Regulation.

Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chance.

Chapter 46, Fishing Regulations.

Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons.

Planned informational presentations by the department include an update on the employee housing project in Jackson, chronic wasting disease in the Laramie Region, pronghorn management and landowner licenses. The Commission also will hear an overview of Animal Damage Management Board Projects and management practices on commission-owned land. Game and Fish will recognize employees with annual awards. To participate via ZOOM, links to join the meeting for each day are available on the Commission webpage. The full agenda and presentations are available on the Game and Fish website. Given the nature of the meeting the agenda is subject to change, and items may be presented earlier or later than the listed times. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.



The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

