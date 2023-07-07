R4Good Launch Solution See The World Together to Help Save Money on Group Travel
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn travel savings for group trips www.SeeTheWorldTogether.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds to fund kid work programs; and rewards referrals with generous group travel savings.
Do Something Good for You and The Community Too...Earn Travel to See the World for Good!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs.
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good launches 'See The World Together;' a sweet collaborative solution to save money on group travel.
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Participate in our referral program to help fund our kids' work programs and earn generous group travel savings."
How to Save Money on Group Travel?
1. Every time, a person from your travel group refers a company hiring and Recruiting for Good successfully finds company an employee (an earns finder's fee); R4Good rewards referral with $2500 toward travel booking.
2. If referred company retains Recruiting for Good again; person earns an additional $2500 toward travel booking.
3. Recruiting for Good helps groups fund and save money on travel for two years (up to 90 days before departure).
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "We love to help family, friends, and women organizations save money on sweet trips. Do Something Good for You and The Community Too...Earn Travel to See the World for Good!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to collaborate, make a positive impact, and travel; participate in our sweet solution See The World Together. We are using recruiting for good collaboratively to generate proceeds and fund kids work programs and are rewarding referrals to companies with generous group travel savings. To learn more visit www.SeeTheWorldTogether.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
In 2024, Kids on The Gigs Earn Trips.
